Director Aldo Polak Sells 11,920 Shares of Evertec Inc (EVTC)

On June 6, 2024, Aldo Polak, Director at Evertec Inc (EVTC, Financial), executed a sale of 11,920 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 10,076 shares of Evertec Inc.

Evertec Inc operates as a full-service transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company offers a range of merchant acquiring, payment processing, and business solutions services.

The shares were sold at a price of $33.81 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $402,611.20. This sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider purchases but five insider sales at Evertec Inc.

The market cap of Evertec Inc is currently $2.113 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 33.14, which is above both the industry median of 25.92 and the historical median for the company. Despite this, the stock is considered significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.71, based on a GF Value of $47.59.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to gauge potential future stock movements.

