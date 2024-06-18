TFS Financial Corp's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Exploring the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of TFS Financial Corp (TFSL, Financial)

TFS Financial Corp (TFSL) recently announced a dividend of $0.28 per share, scheduled for payment on June 25, 2024, with the ex-dividend date set for June 11, 2024. As investors anticipate this upcoming payment, it is crucial to delve into the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. This analysis utilizes data from GuruFocus to evaluate the performance and sustainability of dividends offered by TFS Financial Corp.

Overview of TFS Financial Corp

TFS Financial Corp is the parent entity for the Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, primarily engaged in originating and servicing residential real estate mortgage loans and attracting retail savings deposits through competitive rates and yields. It also operates Third Capital, a subsidiary involved in investments ranging from private equity funds to commercial building leases and reinsurance of private mortgage insurance on residential loans.

1800468510036619264.png

TFS Financial Corp's Dividend Track Record

Since 2014, TFS Financial Corp has consistently paid dividends, distributing them quarterly. The company has not only maintained these payments but has also increased them annually, earning it the status of a dividend achiever—a title awarded to companies that have raised their dividends annually for at least ten consecutive years.

Below is a graphical representation of the annual Dividends Per Share to illustrate historical trends.

1800468531561787392.png

Analyzing Dividend Yield and Growth

Currently, TFS Financial Corp boasts a trailing twelve-month dividend yield of 9.16% and a forward dividend yield of 9.16%, indicating stable dividend expectations over the next year. Over the past three years, the annual dividend growth rate was 0.60%, which expanded to 6.80% per annum over a five-year period. Consequently, the 5-year yield on cost for TFS Financial Corp stock is approximately 12.73%.

1800468552315203584.png

Evaluating Dividend Sustainability

To determine the sustainability of its dividend, TFS Financial Corp's dividend payout ratio is a critical metric. As of March 31, 2024, the payout ratio stands at 4.19, suggesting a potentially unsustainable dividend if the company does not retain sufficient earnings for future growth and stability. Additionally, the company's profitability rank is 5 out of 10, indicating moderate profitability with consistent positive net income over the past decade.

Future Growth Prospects

TFS Financial Corp's growth metrics are essential for maintaining dividend sustainability. Its growth rank is 5 out of 10, reflecting average growth prospects. Despite a modest 1.00% average annual increase in revenue, this performance is weaker than approximately 77.45% of global competitors. Additionally, the company's 3-year EPS growth rate has decreased by an average of -3.60% per year, underperforming 83.26% of global competitors. The 5-year EBITDA growth rate also lags behind, at -2.60%.

Conclusion

While TFS Financial Corp has a commendable record of consistent and increasing dividend payments, the sustainability of these dividends hinges on improved profitability and growth metrics. Investors should monitor these factors closely to make informed decisions about the long-term viability of their investments in TFSL. For further research, GuruFocus Premium users can explore high-dividend yield stocks using our screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.