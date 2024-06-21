Intact Financial Corp's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Intact Financial Corp's Dividends

Intact Financial Corp (IFCZF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $1.21 per share, payable on 2024-06-28, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-06-14. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Intact Financial Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Intact Financial Corp Do?

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company's direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space. Intact directly manages its investments through subsidiary Intact Investment Management. The vast majority of these invested assets are fixed-income securities. Its asset mix is designed to generate interest and dividend income.

1801556116002467840.png

A Glimpse at Intact Financial Corp's Dividend History

Intact Financial Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2005. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

1801556133928923136.png

Breaking Down Intact Financial Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Intact Financial Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.07% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.17%. This suggests an expectation of increase in dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Intact Financial Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 9.80%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 9.30% per year. And over the past decade, Intact Financial Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 9.30%.

Based on Intact Financial Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Intact Financial Corp stock as of today is approximately 3.23%.

1801556153877032960.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, Intact Financial Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.45.

Intact Financial Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Intact Financial Corp's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Intact Financial Corp's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Intact Financial Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Intact Financial Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 12.90% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 68.84% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Intact Financial Corp's earnings increased by approximately 5.10% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 42.96% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 20.30%, which outperforms approximately 82.43% of global competitors.

Conclusion: Assessing the Dividend Viability

Considering Intact Financial Corp's consistent dividend payments, robust growth metrics, and a healthy payout ratio, the company stands as a compelling candidate for value investors seeking sustainable dividend income. The future prospects of Intact Financial Corp appear promising, underpinned by strong financial health and strategic market positioning. For investors looking to delve deeper into dividend opportunities, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.