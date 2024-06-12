On June 12, 2024, Tracy Daw, Chief Legal Officer of Funko Inc (FNKO, Financial), executed a sale of 26,063 shares of the company at a price of $10.11 per share. This transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail through this SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 36,362 shares of Funko Inc.

Funko Inc, known for its pop culture consumer products, including licensed vinyl figurines and bobbleheads, has a current market cap of approximately $557.965 million. The company's shares were trading at $10.11 on the day of the sale.

Over the past year, Tracy Daw has sold a total of 42,126 shares of Funko Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The broader insider transaction trend at Funko Inc shows a balance of buying and selling activities, with 22 insider buys and 18 insider sells over the past year.

The valuation metrics of Funko Inc indicate that the stock is currently Fairly Valued. The GF Value, a proprietary measure used to determine a stock's intrinsic value, is set at $10.49, giving the stock a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96. This valuation is supported by historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with an adjustment factor based on the company’s past performance and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and stock valuation adjustments.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.