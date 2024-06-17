On June 17, 2024, Paul Purcell, former Director of Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial), executed a sale of 3,955 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction left the insider with a total of 460,761 shares in Sezzle Inc. The shares were sold at a price of $82.19 each.

Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial) is a financial technology company that provides payment processing solutions. The company's platform facilitates payments between consumers and retailers by offering a payment splitting service, allowing consumers to make purchases in installments.

Over the past year, Paul Purcell has sold a total of 3,955 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Sezzle Inc shows a total of 24 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Sezzle Inc were trading at $82.19 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $469.544 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 36.34, which is higher than the industry median of 14.6 and also above the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation metrics indicate that Sezzle Inc is currently priced significantly above its intrinsic value. With a current price of $82.19 and a GF Value of $31.06, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 2.65, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sale might provide current shareholders and potential investors with insights into how insiders view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

