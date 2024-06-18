On June 18, 2024, Stefan Shaffer, a Director at Construction Partners Inc (ROAD, Financial), executed a sale of 2,500 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 31,995 shares of the company.

Construction Partners Inc, a leading infrastructure and road construction company, specializes in the construction and maintenance of roadways across five southeastern states in the United States. The company's services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, and airport runways.

Over the past year, Stefan Shaffer has sold a total of 2,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction reflects a continuation of the selling trend observed among the company's insiders, with a total of 9 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Construction Partners Inc were trading at $58.41 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.06 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 49.45, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 15.15 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is calculated at $44.65, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.31. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and stock valuation. The ongoing selling trend among insiders, coupled with the stock's current valuation metrics, could provide insights into the company's market perception and future price movements.

