On June 21, 2024, Heather Russell, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of TransUnion (TRU, Financial), sold 7,120 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 25,624 shares of TransUnion.

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that provides data and analytics services to businesses and consumers. The company helps organizations optimize their risk-based decisions and enables consumers to understand and manage their personal information and access credit.

Over the past year, Heather Russell has sold a total of 14,120 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for TransUnion shows a trend with 2 insider buys and 15 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of TransUnion were trading at $73.53 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of $14.674 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89.

The GF Value of $82.71 for TransUnion is derived from historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be part of personal portfolio management or other financial considerations. Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

