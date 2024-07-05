CI Select Canadian Equity Fund's Strategic Moves in Q1 2024: A Focus on Manulife Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Insight into the Fund's Latest Portfolio Adjustments and Market Strategy

CI Select Canadian Equity Fund (Trades, Portfolio), managed by CI Investments Inc. and advised by Signature Global Advisors, has been a significant player in the investment landscape since 1998. Specializing in Canadian equities and convertible securities, the fund adheres to a rigorous investment process that includes comprehensive global analysis and continuous monitoring of investments. This approach ensures that the fund's investments are well-aligned with the evolving economic and market conditions.

1806704238831759360.png

New Additions to the Portfolio

In the first quarter of 2024, CI Select Canadian Equity Fund (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio by acquiring stakes in three new companies:

  • The most significant addition was The Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS, Financial), with 25,585 shares, accounting for 0.52% of the portfolio and a total value of $14.48 million.
  • DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV, Financial) was another notable addition, with 254,734 shares representing approximately 0.44% of the portfolio, valued at $12.13 million.
  • Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC, Financial) was also included, with 57,687 shares, making up 0.05% of the portfolio and valued at $1.47 million.

Key Position Increases

The fund also increased its stakes in five stocks, with significant boosts in:

  • Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSX:AEM, Financial), which saw an addition of 237,223 shares, bringing the total to 504,095 shares. This adjustment represents an 88.89% increase in share count, impacting the portfolio by 0.69%, with a total value of C$40.72 million.
  • Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO, Financial) also saw a substantial increase, with an additional 98,561 shares bringing the total to 679,559. This adjustment represents a 16.96% increase in share count, with a total value of C$89.87 million.

Positions Sold Out Completely

During the first quarter of 2024, CI Select Canadian Equity Fund (Trades, Portfolio) exited its positions in nine stocks, including:

  • Emera Inc (TSX:EMA, Financial), where the fund sold all 403,333 shares, resulting in a -0.74% impact on the portfolio.
  • Humana Inc (HUM, Financial), with all 27,955 shares liquidated, causing a -0.71% impact on the portfolio.

Significant Reductions in Holdings

The fund reduced its positions in 91 stocks, with the most notable reductions being:

  • Manulife Financial Corp (TSX:MFC, Financial), which saw a reduction of 1,247,529 shares, resulting in a -28.02% decrease in shares and a -1.19% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of C$28.53 during the quarter and has returned 9.76% over the past three months and 26.87% year-to-date.
  • Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (TSX:FFH, Financial) was reduced by 18,901 shares, resulting in a -22.43% reduction in shares and a -0.81% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of C$1,287.86 during the quarter and has returned 5.58% over the past three months and 28.83% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, CI Select Canadian Equity Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 99 stocks. The top holdings were 4.56% in CI Global Financial Sector ETF (TSX:FSF.TO, Financial), 4.12% in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSX:CNQ, Financial), 3.9% in Manulife Financial Corp (TSX:MFC), 3.43% in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (TSX:FFH), and 3.23% in Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO, Financial). The holdings are mainly concentrated across 11 industries, reflecting a diverse and strategic allocation.

1806704306955644928.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.