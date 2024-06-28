On June 28, 2024, Robert Demartini, CEO of Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL, Financial), purchased 200,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 663,669 shares of Purple Innovation Inc.

Purple Innovation Inc, known for its innovative comfort products including mattresses and pillows, has seen a notable insider buying trend. Over the past year, there have been three insider buys and zero insider sells. This recent purchase by the CEO marks a significant addition to his holdings, reflecting a strong commitment to the company's future.

On the day of the transaction, shares of Purple Innovation Inc were priced at $1.02. The company currently holds a market cap of $111.79 million. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate of the stock is $2.31, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.44. This suggests that the stock might be undervalued, labeled as "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider transaction adds to the data points that potential investors might consider, especially in light of the company's valuation and market performance.

