Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) Q3 2024 Earnings: Revenue Beats Estimates, EPS Meets Expectations

Third Quarter Financial Results Highlight Growth in Software and Services Segments

15 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $18.5 million, up by 14% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $17.96 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.15, meeting analyst estimates of $0.15.
  • Software Revenue: Increased 12% to $11.9 million, representing 64% of total revenue.
  • Services Revenue: Increased 18% to $6.6 million, representing 36% of total revenue.
  • Gross Margin: Maintained at 71%, with a gross profit of $13.3 million.
  • Net Income: $3.1 million, compared to $4.0 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $5.7 million, representing 31% of total revenue.
On July 2, 2024, Simulations Plus Inc (SLP, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, ending May 31, 2024. Simulations Plus Inc, a leading provider of biosimulation, simulation-enabled performance and intelligence solutions, and medical communications for the biopharma industry, reported a total revenue of $18.5 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

Company Overview

Simulations Plus Inc is engaged in the software industry, developing and producing software for pharmaceutical research and education. The company also provides consulting and contract research services to the pharmaceutical industry. Its operating segments include Software and Services, with the software segment generating the maximum revenue.

Performance and Challenges

Simulations Plus Inc reported a 14% increase in total revenue to $18.5 million compared to the same quarter last year. Software revenue increased by 12% to $11.9 million, representing 64% of total revenue, while services revenue grew by 18% to $6.6 million, representing 36% of total revenue. Despite these gains, the company faced challenges with a net income of $3.1 million and diluted EPS of $0.15, down from $4.0 million and $0.20, respectively, in the prior year.

Financial Achievements

Simulations Plus Inc's financial achievements are significant for the Healthcare Providers & Services industry. The company maintained a gross profit of $13.3 million with a gross margin of 71%. Adjusted EBITDA stood at $5.7 million, representing 31% of total revenue. These metrics are crucial as they reflect the company's ability to generate profit and manage operational costs effectively.

Key Financial Metrics

Important details from the financial statements include:

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023
Total Revenue $18.5 million $16.2 million
Gross Profit $13.3 million $13.3 million
Net Income $3.1 million $4.0 million
Diluted EPS $0.15 $0.20

Management Commentary

"Our third quarter results reflected continued solid performance in both our software and services segments," said Shawn O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer of Simulations Plus. "Total revenue increased 14%, led by higher software sales in our Cheminformatics and Clinical Pharmacology & Pharmacometrics (CPP) business units, with strong growth in our ADMET Predictor® and MonolixSuite™ platforms, respectively."

Analysis and Future Outlook

Simulations Plus Inc's performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 demonstrates robust growth in both its software and services segments. The company's ability to maintain a high gross margin and achieve significant revenue growth is a positive indicator for value investors. However, the decline in net income and EPS compared to the previous year highlights the challenges the company faces in managing costs and achieving profitability.

Looking ahead, Simulations Plus Inc maintains its full-year revenue guidance of $69 to $72 million and updates its EPS guidance. The company's strategic focus on integrating acquisitions and expanding its product offerings, such as the launch of GastroPlus X, positions it well for future growth. Investors should monitor the company's ability to navigate the funding environment for biotech clients and manage expenditures effectively.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Simulations Plus Inc for further details.

