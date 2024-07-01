Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer Tracy Daw Sells 20,000 Shares of Funko Inc (FNKO)

52 minutes ago
On July 1, 2024, Tracy Daw, Chief Legal Officer of Funko Inc (FNKO, Financial), executed a sale of 20,000 shares of the company at a price of $9.33 per share. This transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of Funko Inc.

Funko Inc, known for its pop culture consumer products, including licensed vinyl figurines and bobbleheads, has seen various insider transactions over the past year. The insider transaction history shows a balance of 22 insider buys and 21 insider sells.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 62,126 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader pattern observed within the company's insider trading activities.

Funko Inc's shares were trading at $9.33 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $500.614 million. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently modestly undervalued, with a GF Value of $10.48 and a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

The insider trend image above provides a visual representation of the buying and selling patterns of the company's insiders, which can be an indicator of the company's internal perspective on its stock's valuation and future prospects.

The GF Value image further supports the valuation analysis, indicating that Funko Inc's stock might be a potential value buy, as it is trading below its estimated intrinsic value.

This sale by the insider might raise questions among investors regarding the timing and rationale, especially given the stock's current valuation status. However, it is essential for investors to consider broader market conditions and individual financial circumstances when interpreting insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
