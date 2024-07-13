Global Markets Weekly: U.S. Labor Market Cools

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

This week's update highlights the cooling of the U.S. labor market, mixed economic signals from various regions, and notable movements in global stock markets.

United States

  • The S&P 500 Index continued to climb to record highs, although the market’s gains remained notably narrow.
  • Growth shares outperformed value stocks by 4.15 percentage points, while small- and mid-cap benchmarks recorded losses.
  • The Nasdaq Composite ended the week 73.71% off its lows since the market began its rebound in mid- to late-2022, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average had gained 32.79%.
  • Markets were closed Thursday in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
  • Lower interest rate expectations, driven by signs of weakening growth and easing inflation pressures, favored growth stocks.
  • The ISM posted its lowest reading of manufacturing activity (48.5) since February, indicating contraction.
  • The ISM’s gauge of current services sector activity dropped from 53.8 in May to 48.8 in June.
  • The Labor Department’s JOLTS report revealed job openings rose slightly to 8.14 million in May.
  • ADP’s tally of private sector job growth fell from 160,000 in May to 150,000 in June.
  • The official jobs report showed June job gains fell to 206,000, with the unemployment rate ticking higher to 4.1%.
  • Annual wage inflation fell to 3.9%, indicating further moderation in wage pressures.
  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks at a European banking conference reassured investors about progress in reducing inflation.

Market Indexes Changes

  • DJIA: 39,375.87 (+257.01, +4.47% YTD)
  • S&P 500: 5,567.19 (+106.71, +16.72% YTD)
  • Nasdaq Composite: 18,352.76 (+620.16, +22.26% YTD)
  • S&P MidCap 400: 2,895.80 (-34.29, +4.11% YTD)
  • Russell 2000: 2,026.73 (-20.96, -0.02% YTD)

Europe

  • The pan-European STOXX Europe 600 Index ended 1.01% higher.
  • France’s CAC 40 Index climbed 2.62%, Germany’s DAX gained 1.32%, and Italy’s FTSE MIB rose 2.51%.
  • The UK’s FTSE 100 Index added 0.49%.
  • In the UK, the Labour Party won the general election with a large majority.
  • ECB President Christine Lagarde struck a slightly hawkish tone at the ECB’s annual retreat in Portugal.
  • German manufacturing weakened unexpectedly, with orders falling 1.6% and industrial production contracting 2.5%.
  • French industrial output declined by 2.1%.

Japan

  • Japan’s stock markets gained ground, with the Nikkei 225 Index climbing 3.36% and the TOPIX Index advancing 2.65%.
  • Both indexes hit all-time highs during the week, partly due to the weak yen.
  • The yield on Japan’s 10-year sovereign bonds climbed to about 1.1% before easing.
  • Data indicated an average wage increase of 5.1%, the biggest uptick in 33 years.
  • Household spending declined 1.8% year over year in May.
  • Japan’s first-quarter GDP was revised lower to a 2.9% year-over-year contraction.

China

  • Chinese equities fell as underwhelming manufacturing data reinforced concerns about the slowing economy.
  • The Shanghai Composite Index and the CSI 300 both registered modest losses for the week.
  • Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index gained 0.46% during a holiday-shortened week.
  • China's manufacturing PMI reached 49.5 in June, unchanged from May, indicating contraction.
  • The nonmanufacturing PMI rose to 50.5, down from 51.1 in May.
  • The Caixin/S&P Global survey of manufacturing activity edged up to 51.8 in June.
  • The value of new home sales by the top 100 developers fell 17% in June from the prior-year period.

Other Key Markets

  • In Turkiye, headline inflation increased at a month-over-month rate of 1.6% in June, below expectations.
  • In Poland, the central bank kept its key interest rate at 5.75%, expecting consumer price growth in the coming quarters.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.