Parnassus Mid Cap Growth Fund's Strategic Exits and New Positions Highlight Q2 2024 Moves, with a Focus on Block Inc

Fund formerly led by Jerome Dodson releases its quarterly portfolio update

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • The fund exited its positions in Block, Copart and Biomarin Pharmaceutical.
  • It entered new holdings in BILL Holdings, Western Digital Corp and MSCI.
Article's Main Image

Insight into the Investment Shifts of a Veteran Value Investor

Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio), the founder and chairman of Parnassus Investments, has reported significant changes to Parnassus Mid Cap Growth Fund's investment portfolio in the second quarter of 2024. Known for his ethical investment philosophy, Dodson has a history of focusing on companies with strong competitive advantages, quality management, and robust ESG practices. His investment decisions this quarter reflect a strategic realignment, emphasizing new growth opportunities while stepping away from previous holdings.

1811143520711503872.png

Summary of New Buys

Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio saw the addition of four new stocks in this quarter. Noteworthy among them are:

  • BILL Holdings Inc (BILL, Financial), with 317,035 shares, making up 2.02% of the portfolio and valued at $16.68 million.
  • Western Digital Corp (WDC, Financial), comprising 185,162 shares or approximately 1.7% of the portfolio, with a total value of $14.03 million.
  • MSCI Inc (MSCI, Financial), added 26,308 shares, accounting for 1.53% of the portfolio and valued at $12.67 million.

Key Position Increases

The Parnassus Mid Cap Growth Fund also increased its stakes in five stocks, with significant boosts to:

  • Nutrien Ltd (NTR, Financial), where he added 199,545 shares, bringing the total to 310,046 shares. This represents a substantial 180.58% increase in share count and impacts the portfolio by 1.23%, with a total value of $15.78 million.
  • Equifax Inc (EFX, Financial), with an additional 27,666 shares, bringing the total to 147,699. This adjustment marks a 23.05% increase in share count, totaling $35.81 million in value.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

In a significant portfolio adjustment, Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio)'s fund exited five positions entirely, including:

  • Block Inc (SQ, Financial), where all 255,442 shares were sold, impacting the portfolio by -2.49%.
  • Copart Inc (CPRT, Financial), with all 251,100 shares liquidated, resulting in a -1.68% portfolio impact.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions were also notable in the fund's strategy, with major cuts in:

  • Progressive Corp (PGR, Financial), reduced by 51,903 shares, a -37.79% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.24%. The stock traded at an average price of $209.31 during the quarter.
  • Cintas Corp (CTAS, Financial), reduced by 12,258 shares, a -28.52% reduction, impacting the portfolio by -0.97%. The stock's average trading price was $683 during the quarter.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 40 stocks. The top holdings were 5.54% in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE, Financial), 4.94% in Teradyne Inc (TER, Financial), and 4.33% in Equifax Inc (EFX, Financial). The portfolio shows a strong concentration in sectors like Technology, Industrials, and Healthcare, reflecting Dodson's preference for industries with long-term growth potential.

1811143580086071296.png

1811143654593687552.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.