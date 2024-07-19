Unity Bancorp Inc (UNTY) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates, Revenue Meets Expectations

Unity Bancorp Inc (UNTY) released its 8-K filing on July 12, 2024

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $9.5 million for Q2 2024, a slight decrease from $9.6 million in Q1 2024 and $9.7 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.93 per diluted share, consistent with Q1 2024 and slightly below $0.95 in Q2 2023.
  • Total Assets: Increased to $2.60 billion, up 1.2% from Q1 2024 and 1.8% from Q2 2023.
  • Total Deposits: Rose to $2.01 billion, a 2.5% increase from Q1 2024 and an 8.7% increase from Q2 2023.
  • Shareholders' Equity: Grew to $273.4 million, up 2.5% from Q1 2024 and 12.0% from Q2 2023.
  • Market Price Per Share: $29.57, reflecting a 7.1% increase from Q1 2024 and a 25.3% increase from Q2 2023.
  • Return on Average Assets: 1.56%, slightly down from 1.58% in Q1 2024 and 1.60% in Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

Unity Bancorp Inc (UNTY, Financial), the parent company of Unity Bank, reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company posted a net income of $9.5 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, slightly surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.92 per share. Revenue for the quarter was $25.94 million, aligning with the analyst estimate.

1811709807065985024.png

Company Overview

Unity Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company that serves as a holding company for Unity Bank. It conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business and offers services, including personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and others. The company structures its specific services and charges in a manner designed to attract the business of small and medium-sized businesses and professional communities, as well as individuals residing, working, and shopping in its service area. The company engages in a wide range of lending activities and offers commercial, Small Business Administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Performance and Challenges

Unity Bancorp Inc reported a net income of $9.5 million for Q2 2024, a slight decrease from $9.6 million in Q1 2024. The net income per diluted share remained unchanged at $0.93. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the company reported a net income of $19.0 million, down from $20.0 million for the same period in 2023. This represents a 4.7% decrease in net income and a 2.6% decrease in net income per diluted share.

The company faces challenges such as a decrease in net interest income and an increase in the cost of funds. The net interest margin decreased to 4.01% in Q2 2024 from 4.09% in Q1 2024. Additionally, the cost of funds increased to 2.73% from 2.64% in the previous quarter.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Unity Bancorp Inc achieved several financial milestones. The company's total assets increased by 1.2% to $2.60 billion compared to Q1 2024. Total deposits grew by 2.5% to $2.01 billion, and total shareholders' equity rose by 2.5% to $273.4 million. These achievements are crucial for the company's stability and growth in the competitive banking industry.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Total Assets $2.60 billion $2.57 billion $2.55 billion
Total Deposits $2.01 billion $1.96 billion $1.85 billion
Total Gross Loans $2.17 billion $2.17 billion $2.17 billion
Net Income $9.5 million $9.6 million $9.7 million
Net Income per Diluted Share $0.93 $0.93 $0.95

Analysis

Unity Bancorp Inc's performance in Q2 2024 demonstrates resilience amidst a challenging economic environment. The slight decrease in net income and net interest margin indicates pressure on profitability. However, the growth in total assets, deposits, and shareholders' equity highlights the company's ability to attract and retain customers, which is vital for long-term success.

The company's focus on community-oriented banking and a diverse range of lending activities positions it well to navigate economic fluctuations. However, managing the increasing cost of funds and maintaining a healthy net interest margin will be crucial for sustaining profitability.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Unity Bancorp Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.