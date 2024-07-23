Insightful Portfolio Adjustments in Q2 2024 Highlighting a Major Stake in UnitedHealth Group

Established in 1985, the T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund is renowned for its conservative, value-oriented investment strategy. Managed by John Linehan since November 2015, the fund focuses on achieving high dividend income and long-term capital growth. It primarily invests in large-cap stocks that are either dividend-rich or undervalued. The fund's recent N-PORT filing for the second quarter of 2024 reveals significant transactions that underline its strategic investment moves.

Summary of New Buys

The T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio by adding five new stocks. Key acquisitions include:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH, Financial) with 523,000 shares, making up 1.53% of the portfolio and valued at $266.34 million.

GE Vernova Inc (GEV, Financial) with 640,000 shares, representing 0.63% of the portfolio, valued at $109.77 million.

Marathon Oil Corp (MRO, Financial) with 1,590,000 shares, accounting for 0.26% of the portfolio, valued at $45.59 million.

Key Position Increases

The fund also increased its stakes in 43 stocks, with notable enlargements in:

MetLife Inc (MET, Financial), where an additional 885,000 shares were purchased, bringing the total to 4,695,000 shares. This adjustment increased the share count by 23.23%, impacting the portfolio by 0.36%, and bringing the total value to $329.54 million.

Comcast Corp (CMCSA, Financial), with an additional 1,450,000 shares, bringing the total to 2,650,000 shares. This represents a 120.83% increase in share count, valued at $103.77 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

The fund completely exited positions in five stocks during the quarter, including:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF, Financial), selling all 380,000 shares, impacting the portfolio by -0.18%.

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ, Financial), liquidating all 70,000 shares, causing a -0.11% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions were made in 54 stocks, with significant cuts in:

Qualcomm Inc (QCOM, Financial), reduced by 1,090,000 shares, a -34.12% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.03%. The stock traded at an average price of $188.89 during the quarter and has returned 24.72% over the past three months and 46.11% year-to-date.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC, Financial), reduced by 2,420,000 shares, a -25.99% reduction, impacting the portfolio by -0.78%. The stock traded at an average price of $59.04 during the quarter and has returned 5.69% over the past three months and 21.98% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 116 stocks. Top holdings were 2.68% in Elevance Health Inc (ELV, Financial), 2.41% in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM), 2.35% in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC), 2.2% in Southern Co (SO, Financial), and 2.17% in News Corp (NWSA, Financial). The holdings are predominantly concentrated across 11 industries, reflecting a diverse and strategic allocation.

