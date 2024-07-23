Strategic Moves by T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund with a Spotlight on UnitedHealth Group

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Insightful Portfolio Adjustments in Q2 2024 Highlighting a Major Stake in UnitedHealth Group

Established in 1985, the T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund is renowned for its conservative, value-oriented investment strategy. Managed by John Linehan since November 2015, the fund focuses on achieving high dividend income and long-term capital growth. It primarily invests in large-cap stocks that are either dividend-rich or undervalued. The fund's recent N-PORT filing for the second quarter of 2024 reveals significant transactions that underline its strategic investment moves.

1813242336839364608.png

Summary of New Buys

The T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio by adding five new stocks. Key acquisitions include:

  • UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH, Financial) with 523,000 shares, making up 1.53% of the portfolio and valued at $266.34 million.
  • GE Vernova Inc (GEV, Financial) with 640,000 shares, representing 0.63% of the portfolio, valued at $109.77 million.
  • Marathon Oil Corp (MRO, Financial) with 1,590,000 shares, accounting for 0.26% of the portfolio, valued at $45.59 million.

Key Position Increases

The fund also increased its stakes in 43 stocks, with notable enlargements in:

  • MetLife Inc (MET, Financial), where an additional 885,000 shares were purchased, bringing the total to 4,695,000 shares. This adjustment increased the share count by 23.23%, impacting the portfolio by 0.36%, and bringing the total value to $329.54 million.
  • Comcast Corp (CMCSA, Financial), with an additional 1,450,000 shares, bringing the total to 2,650,000 shares. This represents a 120.83% increase in share count, valued at $103.77 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

The fund completely exited positions in five stocks during the quarter, including:

  • International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF, Financial), selling all 380,000 shares, impacting the portfolio by -0.18%.
  • Constellation Brands Inc (STZ, Financial), liquidating all 70,000 shares, causing a -0.11% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions were made in 54 stocks, with significant cuts in:

  • Qualcomm Inc (QCOM, Financial), reduced by 1,090,000 shares, a -34.12% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.03%. The stock traded at an average price of $188.89 during the quarter and has returned 24.72% over the past three months and 46.11% year-to-date.
  • Wells Fargo & Co (WFC, Financial), reduced by 2,420,000 shares, a -25.99% reduction, impacting the portfolio by -0.78%. The stock traded at an average price of $59.04 during the quarter and has returned 5.69% over the past three months and 21.98% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 116 stocks. Top holdings were 2.68% in Elevance Health Inc (ELV, Financial), 2.41% in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM), 2.35% in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC), 2.2% in Southern Co (SO, Financial), and 2.17% in News Corp (NWSA, Financial). The holdings are predominantly concentrated across 11 industries, reflecting a diverse and strategic allocation.

1813242382045573120.png

1813242398403358720.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.