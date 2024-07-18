Hexcel Corp (HXL) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS and Revenue Beat Expectations with Strong Aerospace Growth

Hexcel Corp (HXL) Reports Q2 2024 Results, Surpassing Analyst Expectations

40 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP EPS: $0.60 for Q2 2024, a 20% increase from $0.50 in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: $500.4 million, up 10.1% year-over-year, surpassing the analyst estimate of $483.36 million.
  • Net Income: $50.0 million, a 17.6% increase from $42.5 million in Q2 2023.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 25.3% in Q2 2024 from 24.4% in Q2 2023, driven by higher sales and favorable cost leverage.
  • Free Cash Flow: Negative $14.4 million for the first six months of 2024, an improvement from negative $44.7 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Share Repurchases: $101.1 million in Q2 2024, totaling $201.8 million for the first six months of 2024.
  • Revised 2024 Guidance: Sales forecast adjusted to $1.90 billion to $1.98 billion, and adjusted diluted EPS to $2.02 to $2.18.
Article's Main Image

On July 18, 2024, Hexcel Corp (HXL, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance that exceeded analyst estimates. The company reported GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60, surpassing the estimated $0.57, and achieved net sales of $500 million, outperforming the projected $483.36 million.

Company Overview

Founded in 1948, Hexcel Corp (HXL, Financial) designs and manufactures high-performance composite fibers, fabrics, resins, and structures for commercial aerospace, defense, and other industrial markets. These products are engineered to be lighter than metal and perform under rigorous conditions in aircraft frames, wings, engines, and other components. Hexcel's major customers include Airbus and Boeing, along with their respective subcontractors.

Performance and Challenges

Hexcel Corp (HXL, Financial) reported a 10.1% increase in sales compared to Q2 2023, driven by strong performance in the Commercial Aerospace segment, which saw a 21.3% increase in sales. However, the Industrial segment faced challenges with a 22.3% decline in sales. The company's ability to navigate these challenges while maintaining overall growth is crucial for sustaining its market position.

Financial Achievements

Hexcel Corp (HXL, Financial) achieved significant financial milestones in Q2 2024, including a 17.1% increase in operating income and a 17.6% rise in net income compared to the same period last year. These achievements highlight the company's effective cost management and operational efficiency, which are vital in the competitive Aerospace & Defense industry.

1813899299541643264.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Net Sales $500.4 million $454.3 million 10.1%
Operating Income $71.8 million $61.3 million 17.1%
Net Income $50.0 million $42.5 million 17.6%
Diluted EPS $0.60 $0.50 20.0%

Market Segment Performance

Commercial Aerospace sales reached $320.7 million, a 21.3% increase from Q2 2023, driven by growth in both widebody and narrowbody aircraft sales. Space & Defense sales saw a modest 1.0% increase, while Industrial sales declined by 22.3%, reflecting challenges in non-automotive sub-markets.

Consolidated Operations

Hexcel Corp (HXL, Financial) reported a gross margin of 25.3% for Q2 2024, up from 24.4% in Q2 2023, due to higher sales and favorable cost leverage. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were 8.0% of sales, slightly up from 7.9% in the previous year. Research and technology expenses remained steady at 2.9% of sales.

Year-to-Date 2024 Results

For the first six months of 2024, Hexcel Corp (HXL, Financial) reported a 6.7% increase in sales to $972.7 million. The Commercial Aerospace segment led the growth with a 13.0% increase, while Space & Defense sales grew by 5.4%. Industrial sales, however, declined by 24.9%.

Cash Flow and Share Repurchases

Net cash provided by operating activities for the first six months of 2024 was $37.2 million, compared to $30.1 million in the same period last year. The company repurchased $201.8 million worth of its common stock in the first half of 2024, reflecting confidence in its future prospects.

2024 Guidance

Hexcel Corp (HXL, Financial) revised its full-year 2024 guidance, projecting sales between $1.90 billion and $1.98 billion and adjusted diluted EPS between $2.02 and $2.18. The company also expects free cash flow around $200 million and capital expenditures less than $100 million.

CEO and President Tom Gentile stated, “Our Hexcel team delivered a solid financial performance in the second quarter with strong overall revenue growth that drove continued recovery in margins. We are well-positioned and ready to support our customers’ rate increases and remain excited about the medium-term outlook and opportunity.”

For more detailed financial information, please refer to Hexcel Corp (HXL, Financial)'s 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hexcel Corp for further details.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.