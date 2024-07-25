Long-established in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, JM Smucker Co (SJM, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a daily gain of 0.64%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 10.82%. However, fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of JM Smucker Co.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned JM Smucker Co the GF Score of 69 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding JM Smucker Co Business

JM Smucker Co, with a market cap of $12.98 billion and annual sales of $8.18 billion, operates primarily in the US retail channel, which accounts for 78% of its fiscal 2024 revenue. Its portfolio includes retail pet foods, coffee, and frozen handheld/spreads segments. The company's largest category, retail coffee, which includes brands like Folgers and Dunkin', represents 33% of sales. Pet foods, featuring leading brands like Milk-Bone and Meow Mix, contribute 22% of sales. Approximately 22% of its revenue comes from consumer foods, primarily peanut butter and jelly, through brands Jif and Smucker's. In fiscal 2024, the company acquired Hostess Brands to boost its snack and convenience store presence.

Financial Strength Breakdown

JM Smucker Co's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The company's Altman Z-Score is just 1.27, which is below the distress zone of 1.81. This suggests that the company may face financial distress over the next few years. Additionally, the company's low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.01 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels. Furthermore, the company's debt-to-Ebitda ratio is 5.05, which is above Joel Tillinghast's warning level of 4 and is worse than 76.84% of 1438 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry.

Conclusion

Considering JM Smucker Co's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. Investors should be cautious and consider these factors when evaluating the company's future prospects. For those looking to explore more companies with strong GF Scores, consider using the following screener link: GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.