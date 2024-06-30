Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates, Revenue Misses

Q2 2024 Financial Results Overview

8 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $35.5 million for Q2 2024, down from $36.4 million in Q1 2024.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.33 for Q2 2024, compared to $1.37 in Q1 2024.
  • Revenue: Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $64.1 million for Q2 2024, down from $66.1 million in Q1 2024.
  • Noninterest Income: $10.5 million for Q2 2024, up from $10.1 million in Q1 2024, driven by higher merchant processing and debit card fees.
  • Noninterest Expenses: $26.1 million for Q2 2024, consistent with Q1 2024.
  • Return on Average Common Equity: Annualized 14.4% for Q2 2024.
  • Dividend: Paid $0.44 per common share during Q2 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 18, 2024, Westamerica Bancorp (WABC, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The company, based in San Rafael, California, operates a regional community bank with approximately $7.5 billion in assets, focusing primarily on commercial clients such as smaller businesses across central and northern California.

Performance and Challenges

Westamerica Bancorp (WABC, Financial) reported net income of $35.5 million for Q2 2024, translating to diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33. This exceeded the analyst estimate of $1.30 per share. However, the company fell short on revenue, reporting $74.6 million compared to the estimated $74.04 million.

The company faced a decline in net interest income, which dropped to $64.1 million from $66.1 million in Q1 2024. The annualized yield on loans, bonds, and cash remained steady at 4.50%, but the cost of funding these assets increased to 0.35% from 0.20% in the previous quarter. Despite these challenges, Westamerica Bancorp (WABC, Financial) maintained a low-cost operating structure, with operating expenses accounting for 35% of revenue.

Financial Achievements

Westamerica Bancorp (WABC, Financial) achieved an annualized return on average common equity of 14.4% in Q2 2024. The company also declared a dividend of $0.44 per common share, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders. The bank's efficiency ratio stood at 35.0%, indicating effective cost management.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Q1 2024
Net Interest Income (FTE) $64.1 million $70.3 million $66.1 million
Noninterest Income $10.5 million $10.7 million $10.1 million
Noninterest Expense $26.1 million $25.8 million $26.1 million
Net Income $35.5 million $40.2 million $36.4 million
Diluted EPS $1.33 $1.51 $1.37

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Westamerica Bancorp (WABC, Financial) reported total assets of $6.31 billion, a decrease from $6.58 billion in the same period last year. Total deposits also declined to $5.13 billion from $5.71 billion. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $16.0 million, reflecting a conservative approach to credit risk management.

The company maintained strong liquidity with $486.1 million in cash balances and access to significant borrowing capacity from the Federal Reserve, backed by $3.69 billion in eligible debt securities.

Key Metrics and Analysis

Westamerica Bancorp (WABC, Financial) reported a net interest margin (FTE) of 4.15% for Q2 2024, down from 4.34% in Q2 2023. The efficiency ratio of 35.0% highlights the company's effective cost management. The return on assets (ROA) was 2.18%, and the return on common equity (ROE) was 14.4%, both indicating robust profitability metrics.

The company's focus on maintaining a low-cost funding structure and efficient operations has enabled it to navigate the challenging interest rate environment effectively. However, the decline in net interest income and the increase in funding costs are areas to monitor closely.

"Westamerica’s second quarter 2024 results benefited from the Company’s low-cost operating principles. The annualized cost of funding our interest-earning loans, bonds, and cash was 0.35 percent for the second quarter 2024," said Chairman, President, and CEO David Payne.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Westamerica Bancorp for further details.

