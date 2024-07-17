On July 17, 2024, Mary Gross, Director at Unity Bancorp Inc (UNTY, Financial), sold 3,200 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $32 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 5,250 shares of Unity Bancorp Inc.

Unity Bancorp Inc operates as a bank, providing a range of banking services to individuals and businesses primarily in the United States. The company's services include deposit accounts, loans, and other financial products and services.

Over the past year, Mary Gross has sold a total of 6,189 shares and has not purchased any shares of the company. The insider transaction history for Unity Bancorp Inc shows no insider buys in the past year, with a total of 7 insider sells recorded during the same period.

Shares of Unity Bancorp Inc were trading at $32 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $339.949 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 8.99, which is lower than the industry median of 10.12 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Unity Bancorp Inc is estimated at $29.81 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

