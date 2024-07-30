What's Driving Enterprise Financial Services Corp's Surprising 32% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC, Financial), a prominent player in the banking industry, has recently witnessed a significant uptick in its stock performance. Over the past week, the company's shares have surged by 8.49%, and over the last three months, they have seen an impressive 31.63% increase. Currently, EFSC's market capitalization stands at $1.93 billion, with a stock price of $51.57. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, the stock is modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $57.13, suggesting potential room for growth.

Overview of Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates extensively across multiple states including Arizona, California, Florida, and others, providing a wide array of banking and wealth management services. The company's offerings encompass both personal and business banking solutions, alongside comprehensive wealth management services. This broad service portfolio allows EFSC to cater to a diverse client base, enhancing its market presence and financial stability.

1815767822006120448.png

Assessing Profitability

EFSC's financial health is solid, with a Profitability Rank of 6/10. The company's Return on Equity (ROE) is 10.80%, ranking better than 58.23% of 1,513 companies in the same sector. Additionally, its Return on Assets (ROA) stands at 1.27%, surpassing 70.21% of its peers. Notably, EFSC has maintained profitability for the past 10 years, a feat better than 99.93% of 1,532 companies, underscoring its consistent performance and financial robustness.

1815767879728132096.png

Growth Trajectory

The company's growth metrics are equally impressive. EFSC's Growth Rank is 6/10. It has achieved a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 7.50%, and a 5-Year Rate of 7.60%, indicating steady revenue expansion. Moreover, its 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is an outstanding 20.70%, showcasing significant earnings growth that surpasses 61.55% of its industry counterparts. These figures highlight EFSC's ability to not only grow revenue but also effectively manage earnings enhancements.

1815767949789786112.png

Notable Shareholders

EFSC's stock is held by several notable investors, which adds an extra layer of credibility to its market standing. HOTCHKIS & WILEY holds 138,770 shares, representing 0.37% of the shares outstanding. Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) owns 54,162 shares, accounting for 0.14%, and Jim Simons holds 18,704 shares, or 0.05%. These investments by high-profile financial entities reflect confidence in EFSC's business model and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, EFSC holds a strong position. Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI, Financial) has a slightly higher market cap of $1.99 billion, while Columbia Financial Inc (CLBK, Financial) and Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN, Financial) have market caps of $1.84 billion and $1.8 billion, respectively. This places EFSC well within the competitive range in its market segment, capable of leveraging its robust financials and diverse service offerings to maintain or enhance its market share.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enterprise Financial Services Corp's recent stock performance is a reflection of its solid financial health and promising growth trajectory. The company's strategic positioning within the banking sector, combined with its consistent profitability and growth, makes it an attractive option for investors. With its stock currently deemed modestly undervalued, EFSC presents a potential opportunity for value investors looking to capitalize on the banking sector's dynamics. The company's robust fundamentals and strategic market positioning bode well for its future performance, making it a noteworthy contender in the competitive banking landscape.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.