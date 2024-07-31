Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT, Financial) has recently demonstrated a robust performance in the stock market, with its shares appreciating significantly. Over the past week, the stock has gained 2.76%, and over the last three months, it has surged by an impressive 29.56%. Currently, the market capitalization stands at $1.79 billion, with the stock price at $61.05. According to GuruFocus, the GF Value of SYBT is $66.99, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued at its current price, compared to being significantly undervalued three months ago when the GF Value was $70.5.

Overview of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc, operating in the banking industry, primarily focuses on Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers a range of services including loan and deposit services, cash management, securities brokerage activities, and mortgage origination. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Commercial Banking segment. This diversified service portfolio helps SYBT maintain a stable financial base and attract a consistent client base.

Assessing Profitability

SYBT holds a strong Profitability Rank of 7 out of 10, which is a testament to its efficient operations and robust earnings. The company's Return on Equity (ROE) is 12.62%, ranking better than 68.21% of 1,513 companies in the same sector. Additionally, its Return on Assets (ROA) stands at 1.32%, surpassing 72.19% of 1,514 companies. SYBT has maintained profitability for the past 10 years, a feat better than 99.93% of 1,538 companies, highlighting its consistent performance and financial stability.

Growth Trajectory

The company's Growth Rank is 6 out of 10. Over the past three years, SYBT has achieved a revenue growth rate per share of 11.70%, better than 66.51% of 1,484 companies. Its five-year revenue growth rate per share stands at 11.20%, outperforming 75.32% of 1,406 companies. Furthermore, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 12.30%, and the 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth is 9.10%, indicating a strong upward trajectory in earnings per share over time.

Notable Shareholders

Among the notable investors, Jim Simons holds 37,550 shares, representing 0.13% of shares outstanding. Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) owns 22,641 shares, accounting for 0.08%, and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) holds 4,800 shares, making up 0.02% of the shares outstanding. These investments by high-profile market players underscore confidence in SYBT's market position and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

SYBT operates in a competitive environment with close market cap rivals including Northwest Bancshares Inc (NWBI, Financial) with a market cap of $1.76 billion, National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC, Financial) at $1.71 billion, and Pathward Financial Inc (CASH, Financial) at $1.64 billion. Despite the stiff competition, SYBT's consistent profitability and growth metrics allow it to maintain a competitive edge in the banking sector.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Stock Yards Bancorp Inc's recent stock performance can be attributed to its solid financial health, consistent profitability, and promising growth metrics. The company's strategic focus on commercial banking and wealth management, combined with efficient operational practices, positions it well for sustained growth. Investors and stakeholders can be optimistic about SYBT's ability to navigate the competitive banking landscape and continue its upward trajectory in the stock market.

