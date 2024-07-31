SLM Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.11 Beats Estimate, Revenue of $514 Million Exceeds Expectations

  • GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $1.11, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.76.
  • Revenue: $514 million, significantly exceeding the analyst estimate of $362.83 million.
  • Net Income: $247 million attributable to common stock, reflecting strong performance in the core Private Education Loan business.
  • Private Education Loan Originations: Grew by 6% year-over-year, indicating robust demand and market presence.
  • Net Charge-Offs: Totaled $80 million, representing 2.1% of average loans in repayment (annualized), showing a decrease from the previous year.
  • Non-Interest Expenses: $159 million, reflecting efficient cost management and operational control.
  • Share Repurchase Program: Repurchased 2.9 million shares for $62 million, with $562 million capacity remaining under the 2024 program.
On July 24, 2024, SLM Corp (SLM, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. SLM Corp, the largest student lender in the country, provides student loans through both federal and private channels and engages in debt-management operations.

Performance Overview

SLM Corp reported GAAP diluted earnings per common share of $1.11 for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.76. However, the company reported total revenue of $514 million, which exceeded the estimated $362.83 million. The company’s net income attributable to common stock was $247 million, down from $261 million in Q2 2023.

Key Financial Achievements

SLM Corp's private education loan originations grew by 6% year-over-year, reflecting strong demand in the student lending market. The company also completed a $1.6 billion sale of private education loans during the quarter, contributing to its financial performance.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Total interest income $641 million $664 million $634 million
Total interest expense $269 million $277 million $247 million
Net interest income $372 million $387 million $387 million
Net income attributable to common stock $247 million $285 million $261 million

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

SLM Corp reported a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.7% and a CET1 capital ratio of 13.4%. The company paid a common stock dividend of $0.11 per share in Q2 2024 and repurchased 2.9 million shares for $62 million. As of June 30, 2024, SLM Corp had $562 million remaining under its 2024 Share Repurchase Program.

Key Performance Metrics

The net interest margin for Q2 2024 was 5.36%, a decrease of 16 basis points from Q2 2023. The return on assets (ROA) was 3.6%, and the return on common equity (ROCE) was 50.6%. The company’s private education loan portfolio had an average yield of 10.91%, while the cost of funds was 4.16%.

Analysis and Outlook

SLM Corp's performance in Q2 2024 highlights its strong position in the private student lending market. The growth in loan originations and successful loan sales demonstrate the company's ability to generate revenue and manage its loan portfolio effectively. However, the decline in net interest income and net income attributable to common stock compared to the previous quarter indicates potential challenges in maintaining profitability.

Overall, SLM Corp's financial results for Q2 2024 reflect a mixed performance, with strong earnings per share but lower-than-expected revenue. Investors will be keen to see how the company navigates the evolving economic landscape and continues to capitalize on opportunities in the student lending market.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from SLM Corp for further details.

