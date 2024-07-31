Plexus Corp (PLXS) Q3 Earnings: EPS of $0.91 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $961 Million Falls Short

Company Reports Mixed Results for Fiscal Third Quarter 2024

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $961 million, fell short of estimates of $981.25 million.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $0.91, below the analyst estimate of $1.04.
  • Free Cash Flow: Generated $114 million, significantly contributing to fiscal year-to-date free cash flow of $147 million.
  • Operating Margin: GAAP operating margin of 4.1%, with non-GAAP operating margin at 5.8%, surpassing guidance ranges.
  • Share Repurchase: Purchased $18.6 million of shares at an average price of $100.64 per share, with $19.5 million remaining under the current authorization.
  • New Program Wins: Secured 35 new manufacturing programs, representing $279 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production.
  • Fourth Quarter Guidance: Revenue projected between $990 million to $1.03 billion, with GAAP diluted EPS expected to range from $1.14 to $1.29.
Article's Main Image

Plexus Corp (PLXS, Financial) released its 8-K filing on July 24, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the fiscal third quarter ended June 29, 2024. Plexus Corp is a U.S based Electronic Manufacturing Services company that provides a range of services, from conceptualization and design to fulfilling orders and providing sustaining solutions, such as replenishment and refurbishment. The company's segments comprise AMER, APAC, and EMEA.

1816215245631418368.png

Performance Overview

Plexus Corp (PLXS, Financial) reported fiscal third quarter 2024 revenue of $961 million, which fell short of the analyst estimate of $981.25 million. The company also reported GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91, missing the estimated EPS of $1.04. However, on a non-GAAP basis, the company reported an adjusted EPS of $1.45, which excludes $0.24 of stock-based compensation expense and $0.30 of restructuring and other charges, net of tax.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite missing revenue and GAAP EPS estimates, Plexus Corp (PLXS, Financial) achieved several financial milestones. The company reported a non-GAAP operating margin of 5.8%, exceeding its guidance range. Additionally, Plexus generated free cash flow of $114 million, contributing to a fiscal year-to-date free cash flow of $147 million. The company also repurchased $18.6 million of its shares at an average price of $100.64 per share under its repurchase program.

"Our team delivered superior operational performance for the fiscal third quarter, which enabled outstanding financial results," said Todd Kelsey, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Revenue of $961 million was within our guidance range, while non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP EPS of 5.8% and $1.45, respectively, exceeded our guidance ranges."

Income Statement Highlights

Three Months Ended Jun 29, 2024 Mar 30, 2024 Jul 1, 2023
Revenue $960,751 $966,900 $1,021,610
Gross Profit $94,415 $88,063 $93,646
Operating Income $39,246 $29,470 $28,204
Net Income $25,140 $16,239 $15,799
Diluted EPS $0.91 $0.58 $0.56

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Plexus Corp (PLXS, Financial) reported a significant improvement in its cash cycle, which stood at 83 days, three days favorable to expectations and sequentially lower by eight days. The company also reduced its borrowing by $89 million and repurchased $18.6 million of its shares during the fiscal third quarter.

"The $114 million of free cash flow generated during the fiscal third quarter significantly exceeded our expectations," said Patrick Jermain, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Continued progress on our working capital initiatives contributed to this strong performance."

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, Plexus Corp (PLXS, Financial) has initiated fiscal fourth quarter 2024 revenue guidance of $990 million to $1.03 billion with GAAP diluted EPS of $1.14 to $1.29. The company also provided non-GAAP EPS guidance of $1.50 to $1.65, excluding stock-based compensation expense.

"We are witnessing signs of strengthening demand across each of our market sectors, with share gains and new program ramps further bolstering our ongoing and continued expectations for revenue growth," added Mr. Kelsey.

For more detailed information, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Plexus Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.