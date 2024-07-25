Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.34, Revenue at $42.1 Million

Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) Reports Robust Financial Performance for Q2 2024

42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $11.2 million for Q2 2024, a significant increase from $4.0 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.34 per diluted share for Q2 2024, up from $0.20 per diluted share in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: Net interest income of $42.1 million for Q2 2024, compared to $22.5 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Interest Margin: Increased to 3.11% in Q2 2024 from 2.68% in Q2 2023.
  • Return on Average Assets (ROAA): Improved to 0.77% in Q2 2024 from 0.45% in Q2 2023.
  • Efficiency Ratio: Improved to 66.2% in Q2 2024 from 77.8% in Q2 2023.
  • Total Assets: $5.9 billion as of June 30, 2024, a 64% increase from $3.6 billion as of June 30, 2023.
On July 25, 2024, Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Shore Bancshares Inc is a financial holding company offering personalized banking, insurance, and investment services to families and businesses in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company operates in two business segments: community banking and mortgage banking.

Performance Overview

Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI, Financial) reported net income of $11.2 million or $0.34 per diluted common share for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.33 per share. This represents a significant increase from $8.2 million or $0.25 per diluted common share in Q1 2024 and $4.0 million or $0.20 per diluted common share in Q2 2023. For the first half of 2024, net income was $19.4 million or $0.58 per diluted common share, compared to $10.5 million or $0.53 per diluted common share for the same period in 2023.

Key Financial Achievements

Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI, Financial) achieved several notable financial milestones in Q2 2024:

  • Return on Average Assets (ROAA): The company reported an ROAA of 0.77%, up from 0.57% in Q1 2024 and 0.45% in Q2 2023. Non-GAAP ROAA, excluding certain expenses, was 0.91% for Q2 2024.
  • Net Interest Margin (NIM): NIM increased to 3.11% from 3.08% in Q1 2024. Excluding net accretion interest income, NIM rose to 2.83% from 2.81% in the same period.
  • Deposit Growth: Noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $386.6 million, representing 30.8% of total deposits. The total average cost of deposits declined to 2.19% in Q2 2024.
  • Capital Ratios: The company's Tier 1 Capital Ratio and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio increased to 9.67% and 11.82%, respectively, as of June 30, 2024.

Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income for Q2 2024 was $42.1 million, up from $41.1 million in Q1 2024 and $22.5 million in Q2 2023. The increase was driven by higher interest and fees on loans and investment securities. Noninterest income also saw a rise to $8.4 million, primarily due to improved mortgage banking revenue and increased activity in wealth management and title services.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Total assets were $5.9 billion as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of $145 million from December 31, 2023. This was mainly due to a reduction in cash and cash equivalents. Total deposits decreased by $237.2 million to $5.1 billion, primarily due to seasonal municipal runoff and a decrease in interest rate-sensitive deposits.

Challenges and Future Outlook

Despite the strong performance, Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI, Financial) faces challenges such as managing credit quality and maintaining stable funding. The provision for credit losses increased to $2.1 million in Q2 2024, up from $0.4 million in Q1 2024. Nonperforming assets also rose to $18.4 million, representing 0.31% of total assets.

"Throughout our first post-merger operating year, we have worked to strengthen our balance sheet and streamline our operations. Our second quarter financial results reflect our progress and momentum on both fronts," stated James ("Jimmy") M. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Conclusion

Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance in Q2 2024, exceeding analyst estimates and showing significant growth in key financial metrics. The company's focus on improving operating leverage and managing expenses positions it well for future growth. For more detailed insights, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Shore Bancshares Inc for further details.

