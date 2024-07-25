Penns Woods Bancorp Inc (PWOD) Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS $0.72, Revenue $14.5 Million

Net Income Rises Amidst Stabilizing Cost of Funds

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $5.4 million for Q2 2024, up from $4.2 million in Q2 2023.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.72 for Q2 2024, an increase from $0.59 in Q2 2023.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.83% for Q2 2024, up from 2.77% in Q2 2023.
  • Total Assets: $2.2 billion as of June 30, 2024, a 4.65% increase from June 30, 2023.
  • Deposits: Increased by $94.3 million to $1.6 billion as of June 30, 2024.
  • Shareholders' Equity: Rose to $197.1 million, a 13.01% increase from June 30, 2023.
  • Non-Performing Loans: Increased to $6.8 million, representing 0.36% of total loans as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 25, 2024, Penns Woods Bancorp Inc (PWOD, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Penns Woods Bancorp Inc is the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, serving customers in North Central and North Eastern Pennsylvania through various banking and financial services.

1816536620611039232.png

Performance Overview

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc reported a net income of $5.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $4.2 million for the same period in 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $9.2 million, up from $8.8 million in the prior year. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, were $0.72 and $1.22, respectively, compared to $0.59 and $1.25 for the same periods in 2023.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Net Income $5.4 million $4.2 million 28.57%
Net Interest Income $14.5 million $13.4 million 8.21%
Net Interest Margin 2.83% 2.77% 2.17%
Annualized Return on Average Assets 0.97% 0.80% 21.25%
Annualized Return on Average Equity 11.12% 9.53% 16.67%

Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $14.5 million, an increase from $13.4 million in the same period of 2023. This growth was driven by a $1.1 million increase in net interest income due to the stabilization of the cost of funds, resulting in a 14 basis point increase in the net interest margin for Q2 2024 compared to Q1 2024.

Non-interest income remained relatively stable at $2.0 million for Q2 2024, compared to $2.0 million in Q2 2023. Non-interest expense decreased by 3.79% to $11.0 million in Q2 2024 from $11.4 million in Q2 2023.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets increased to $2.2 billion as of June 30, 2024, up from $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2023. Net loans grew by $97.2 million to $1.9 billion, driven by commercial loan growth and indirect auto lending. The investment portfolio also saw an increase of $11.4 million.

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans rose to 0.36% at June 30, 2024, from 0.24% at June 30, 2023. Despite this increase, the allowance for credit losses was 0.60% of total loans at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.66% at June 30, 2023.

Deposits and Shareholders' Equity

Total deposits increased by $94.3 million to $1.6 billion as of June 30, 2024. Interest-bearing deposits grew by $109.2 million, while noninterest-bearing deposits decreased by $14.8 million. Shareholders' equity rose to $197.1 million, a 13.01% increase from $174.4 million as of June 30, 2023.

Basic and diluted core earnings per share (non-GAAP) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, were $0.72 and $1.23, respectively, compared to $0.60 and $1.26 for the same periods in 2023.

Analysis

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc's performance in Q2 2024 reflects a solid increase in net income and net interest income, driven by a stabilizing cost of funds and strategic loan growth. The increase in non-performing loans is a point of concern, but the company's strong allowance for credit losses and minimal loan charge-offs provide a buffer against potential risks. The growth in deposits and shareholders' equity further strengthens the company's financial position.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Penns Woods Bancorp Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.