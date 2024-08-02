Richmond Mutual Bancorp Inc (RMBI) Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.20, Revenue of $9.6 Million

Net Income Drops Amidst Rising Interest Expenses

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $2.1 million, or $0.20 diluted EPS, for Q2 2024, down from $2.4 million, or $0.23 diluted EPS, in Q1 2024.
  • Total Assets: $1.5 billion as of June 30, 2024, reflecting a 2.3% increase from December 31, 2023.
  • Deposits: $1.1 billion at June 30, 2024, up 5.7% from December 31, 2023.
  • Net Interest Income: $9.6 million for Q2 2024, a decrease of 2.6% from Q1 2024, but up 2.6% from Q2 2023.
  • Allowance for Credit Losses: $15.9 million, or 1.37% of total loans and leases, as of June 30, 2024.
  • Stockholders' Equity: $131.1 million at June 30, 2024, down from $134.9 million at December 31, 2023.
  • Book Value Per Share: $11.90 at June 30, 2024, compared to $12.03 at December 31, 2023.
Article's Main Image

Richmond Mutual Bancorp Inc (RMBI, Financial) released its 8-K filing on July 26, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. Richmond Mutual Bancorp Inc is a United States-based banking company that primarily attracts deposits from the general public and brokered deposits, investing those funds in various loans and leases.

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, Richmond Mutual Bancorp Inc reported a net income of $2.1 million, or $0.20 diluted earnings per share. This represents a decline from the $2.4 million, or $0.23 diluted earnings per share, reported in the first quarter of 2024, and a further drop from the $2.7 million, or $0.26 diluted earnings per share, reported in the second quarter of 2023.

1816783737258668032.png

Key Financial Metrics

Richmond Mutual Bancorp Inc's total assets remained steady at $1.5 billion as of June 30, 2024. Loans and leases, net of allowance for credit losses, also held steady at $1.1 billion. However, nonperforming loans and leases increased to $7.7 million, or 0.67% of total loans and leases, up from $6.9 million, or 0.61%, at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $2.1 million $2.4 million $2.7 million
Diluted EPS $0.20 $0.23 $0.26
Total Assets $1.5 billion $1.5 billion $1.4 billion
Nonperforming Loans $7.7 million $6.9 million $8.0 million

Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 decreased by $257,000, or 2.6%, to $9.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2024. This decline was attributed to a 10 basis point decrease in the average interest rate spread and a $10.7 million decrease in average net earning assets. However, net interest income increased by $243,000, or 2.6%, from the second quarter of 2023.

Interest income rose by $575,000, or 2.9%, to $20.1 million during the quarter, driven by a $23.9 million increase in the average balance of loans and leases and a seven basis point increase in the average yield earned on loans and leases. Conversely, interest expense surged by $832,000, or 8.6%, to $10.5 million, primarily due to higher rates paid on deposits and borrowings.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Total deposits increased to $1.1 billion at the end of the second quarter, up from $1.0 billion at the end of 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits, however, decreased to $102.8 million, or 9.3% of total deposits, down from $114.4 million, or 11.0%, at the end of 2023. Stockholders' equity also saw a decline, totaling $131.1 million at the end of the quarter, compared to $134.9 million at the end of 2023.

Management Commentary

"Our average deposit balances increased during the quarter and with the continued pressure on our net interest margin due to our interest-bearing liabilities being more sensitive to rising rates than our interest earning assets, this impacted our net income. The performance of our loan portfolio continues to be strong and we are looking forward to a moderation in the interest rate environment in the future," commented Garry Kleer, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Analysis

The decline in net income for Richmond Mutual Bancorp Inc highlights the challenges faced by the banking sector amidst rising interest rates. While the company has managed to maintain steady asset levels and increase interest income, the rising cost of interest-bearing liabilities has put pressure on net interest margins. The increase in nonperforming loans and leases is also a concern, indicating potential credit risks.

Despite these challenges, the company's strong loan portfolio and strategic management of deposits provide a solid foundation for future growth. Investors will need to monitor the interest rate environment and the company's ability to manage its interest-bearing liabilities effectively.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Richmond Mutual Bancorp Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.