Global Markets Weekly Update

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Data offers varied messages on U.S. economy

United States

Stocks recorded mixed returns for the second consecutive week, with small-cap and value shares continuing to outpace the large-cap growth stocks that have led the market over much of the year. Indeed, at the close of trading on Thursday, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite 100 Index was lagging the broader S&P 500 Index and barely outperforming the small-cap Russell 2000 Index for the year to date, before large-cap growth shares rebounded to close the week. The week was also notable for the S&P 500 Index selling off on Wednesday by more than 2% for the first time since February 2023, while the Nasdaq suffered its worst loss since October 2022.

  • A 12.33% decline in Tesla and a 5.03% decline in Class C shares of Google parent Alphabet following earnings reports contributed heavily to Wednesday’s declines.
  • As of the end of the week, analysts polled by FactSet were predicting that overall earnings for the S&P 500 had risen by 9.8% compared with the same quarter a year ago—up slightly from the 9.7% estimated the previous week.

Market Indexes Changes

Index Friday's Close Week's Change % Change YTD
DJIA 40,589.34 301.81 7.69%
S&P 500 5,459.10 -45.90 14.45%
Nasdaq Composite 17,357.88 -369.06 15.63%
S&P MidCap 400 3,074.96 59.66 10.55%
Russell 2000 2,260.07 75.72 11.49%

Housing Market Slump Continues, but Business Investment Picks Up

  • Only 617,000 new homes were sold in June, well below expectations of around 640,000 and the lowest monthly number since last November. The average selling price also fell roughly 4% from the year before.
  • S&P Global reported that its gauge of manufacturing activity unexpectedly fell back into contraction territory, to 49.5 for the first time since December.
  • Durable goods orders, excluding those for defense and aircraft, rose 1.0% in June, the most since March 2022.
  • Weekly and continuing jobless claims fell more than expected, while real consumer spending rose at an annualized pace of 2.3% in the second quarter.
  • The economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.8% in the second quarter, well above expectations and double the first-quarter pace.

Investors Appear Reassured by Fed’s Preferred Inflation Gauge

  • The core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose a tick more than expected (0.2%) in June but stayed steady at an annual rate of 2.6%.
  • Futures markets tracked by CME FedWatch ended the week pricing in a zero chance of the federal funds rate staying at its current level by the September meeting.
  • The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note ended the week slightly lower.
  • Tax-exempt municipal bond yields were little changed, and issuance in the investment-grade corporate bond market was slightly above expectations.
  • The high yield bond market was little changed with below-average volumes throughout the week.

Europe

In local currency terms, the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 Index ended 0.55% higher, largely thanks to a rally on Friday as investors focused on a better day of quarterly earnings reports. Among major Continental indexes:

  • Germany’s DAX gained 1.35%
  • France’s CAC 40 Index lost 0.22%
  • Italy’s FTSE MIB gave back 1.27%
  • The UK’s FTSE 100 Index rose 1.59%

Tech, Luxury Goods Earnings in Focus

  • European equity markets sagged midweek as earnings in the technology and luxury goods sectors weighed on returns.
  • Heading into Friday’s official opening ceremonies for the summer Olympics in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron called for a political truce during the games.
  • Travel disruptions caused by Friday’s arson attacks on France’s high-speed rail infrastructure marred the opening to some degree but didn’t appear to affect the CAC 40 Index for the day.

Eurozone Sovereign Bond Yields Decrease

  • Core eurozone government bond yields continued to decrease as weaker-than-expected readings from the region’s flash purchasing managers indexes boosted expectations for monetary easing.
  • Markets priced in 50 basis points of interest rate cuts from the European Central Bank (ECB) over the remainder of 2024.
  • French and Italian government bond yields widened relative to Germany as political developments continued to fuel fiscal concerns.

UK Chancellor to Provide Results of Public Finances Audit

  • UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said that she would announce the findings of an audit of public finances at the end of July.
  • The Bank of England (BoE) revealed a new facility to provide funding for nonbank financial institutions designed to avoid the government bond market volatility experienced two years ago.
  • UK economic data have been mixed, leading to speculation about whether or not the BoE will follow the ECB and make its first interest rate cut at its August policy meeting.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.