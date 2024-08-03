Global Markets Weekly Update

Data offers varied messages on U.S. economy

United States

Stocks recorded mixed returns for the second consecutive week, with small-cap and value shares continuing to outpace the large-cap growth stocks that have led the market over much of the year. Indeed, at the close of trading on Thursday, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite 100 Index was lagging the broader S&P 500 Index and barely outperforming the small-cap Russell 2000 Index for the year to date, before large-cap growth shares rebounded to close the week. The week was also notable for the S&P 500 Index selling off on Wednesday by more than 2% for the first time since February 2023, while the Nasdaq suffered its worst loss since October 2022.

A 12.33% decline in Tesla and a 5.03% decline in Class C shares of Google parent Alphabet following earnings reports contributed heavily to Wednesday’s declines.

As of the end of the week, analysts polled by FactSet were predicting that overall earnings for the S&P 500 had risen by 9.8% compared with the same quarter a year ago—up slightly from the 9.7% estimated the previous week.

Market Indexes Changes

Index Friday's Close Week's Change % Change YTD DJIA 40,589.34 301.81 7.69% S&P 500 5,459.10 -45.90 14.45% Nasdaq Composite 17,357.88 -369.06 15.63% S&P MidCap 400 3,074.96 59.66 10.55% Russell 2000 2,260.07 75.72 11.49%

Housing Market Slump Continues, but Business Investment Picks Up

Only 617,000 new homes were sold in June, well below expectations of around 640,000 and the lowest monthly number since last November. The average selling price also fell roughly 4% from the year before.

S&P Global reported that its gauge of manufacturing activity unexpectedly fell back into contraction territory, to 49.5 for the first time since December.

Durable goods orders, excluding those for defense and aircraft, rose 1.0% in June, the most since March 2022.

Weekly and continuing jobless claims fell more than expected, while real consumer spending rose at an annualized pace of 2.3% in the second quarter.

The economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.8% in the second quarter, well above expectations and double the first-quarter pace.

Investors Appear Reassured by Fed’s Preferred Inflation Gauge

The core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose a tick more than expected (0.2%) in June but stayed steady at an annual rate of 2.6%.

Futures markets tracked by CME FedWatch ended the week pricing in a zero chance of the federal funds rate staying at its current level by the September meeting.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note ended the week slightly lower.

Tax-exempt municipal bond yields were little changed, and issuance in the investment-grade corporate bond market was slightly above expectations.

The high yield bond market was little changed with below-average volumes throughout the week.

Europe

In local currency terms, the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 Index ended 0.55% higher, largely thanks to a rally on Friday as investors focused on a better day of quarterly earnings reports. Among major Continental indexes:

Germany’s DAX gained 1.35%

France’s CAC 40 Index lost 0.22%

Italy’s FTSE MIB gave back 1.27%

The UK’s FTSE 100 Index rose 1.59%

Tech, Luxury Goods Earnings in Focus

European equity markets sagged midweek as earnings in the technology and luxury goods sectors weighed on returns.

Heading into Friday’s official opening ceremonies for the summer Olympics in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron called for a political truce during the games.

Travel disruptions caused by Friday’s arson attacks on France’s high-speed rail infrastructure marred the opening to some degree but didn’t appear to affect the CAC 40 Index for the day.

Eurozone Sovereign Bond Yields Decrease

Core eurozone government bond yields continued to decrease as weaker-than-expected readings from the region’s flash purchasing managers indexes boosted expectations for monetary easing.

Markets priced in 50 basis points of interest rate cuts from the European Central Bank (ECB) over the remainder of 2024.

French and Italian government bond yields widened relative to Germany as political developments continued to fuel fiscal concerns.

UK Chancellor to Provide Results of Public Finances Audit