Release Date: July 26, 2024

Positive Points

Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE, Financial) reached a significant milestone of 7 million policies in force, up from 6 million in 2021.

Customer retention stands at over 91% for personal and commercial lines combined.

Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) moved up 38 spots to rank 376 on the 2024 Fortune 500 list.

Direct written premiums grew 20% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Net income increased to $164 million in Q2 2024 from $118 million in Q2 2023, a significant improvement.

Negative Points

The combined ratio remains high at 115.9 in Q2 2024, although it has improved from 118.9 in Q2 2023.

Catastrophic weather events contributed significantly to the combined ratio, adding 16.2 points in Q2 2024.

Policyholder surplus dropped slightly from $9.5 billion in March 2024 to $9.3 billion in June 2024.

Commission expenses increased by almost 20% in Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023, driven by substantial growth in direct written premiums.

Non-commission expenses also grew, driven mainly by production costs and administrative expenses.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an overview of Erie Indemnity's performance in the second quarter of 2024?

A: Timothy Necastro, President and CEO, highlighted that Erie Insurance Exchange reached 7 million policies in force, a significant milestone achieved in just three years. The company also ranked 376 on the 2024 Fortune 500 list, moving up 38 spots from the previous year.

Q: What were the key drivers behind the financial performance in Q2 2024?

A: Julie Pelkowski, Executive VP and CFO, noted that strong growth was driven by steady new policy growth and solid retention. Direct written premiums grew 20% year-over-year, and the combined ratio improved to 115.9 from 118.9 in Q2 2023, mainly due to lower weather losses and moderating severity trends.

Q: How did Erie Indemnity's net income and operating income perform in Q2 2024?

A: Net income was $164 million or $3.13 per diluted share, up from $118 million or $2.25 per diluted share in Q2 2023. Operating income increased nearly 42% to over $190 million, driven by higher management fee revenue from significant direct written premium growth.

Q: What were the main factors contributing to the increase in management fee revenue?

A: Management fee revenue from policy issuance and renewal services increased 20.1% to nearly $761 million in Q2 2024, driven by substantial growth in direct written premiums. Year-to-date, this revenue grew nearly 20% to $1.4 billion.

Q: How did commission and non-commission expenses change in Q2 2024?

A: Commission expenses increased almost $69 million or roughly 20% year-over-year, while non-commission expenses grew just over $4 million or 2.4%, driven mainly by production costs such as underwriting reports and customer service costs.

Q: What improvements have been made in technology and customer service?

A: Erie has enhanced customer and agent-facing platforms, including the ability for agents to set up car rentals during the first notice of loss process. The company also migrated four additional applications to the cloud and decommissioned an outdated platform for data disaster recovery.

Q: How is Erie Indemnity leveraging artificial intelligence (AI)?

A: Erie has established an AI center of excellence to explore over 20 use cases across the enterprise. The focus is on improving efficiencies and reducing expenses while ensuring responsible use of AI to enhance customer service.

Q: What community investments has Erie Indemnity made recently?

A: Erie awarded 24 grants totaling nearly $900,000 for educational programs and announced a $1 billion gift to United Way of Erie County to support community schools. Additionally, the company's charity challenge golf events have raised over $2 billion for non-profits since 2010.

