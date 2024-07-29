Citizens Community Bancorp Inc (CZWI) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.35 Beats Estimates, Revenue Misses at $11.6 Million

Board Approves Additional 5% Stock Buyback Authorization

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Summary
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported GAAP EPS of $0.35 for Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates of $0.27.
  • Revenue: Net interest income of $11.6 million for Q2 2024, falling short of the estimated $13.70 million.
  • Net Income: Quarterly net income of $3.7 million, a decrease from $4.1 million in Q1 2024 but an increase from $3.2 million in Q2 2023.
  • Book Value Per Share: Improved to $17.10 at June 30, 2024, from $16.61 at March 31, 2024, and $15.81 at June 30, 2023.
  • Stock Buyback: Board approved an additional 5% stock buyback authorization, with 109 thousand shares repurchased in Q2 2024 at an average price of $11.28 per share.
  • Asset Quality: Criticized assets decreased by 18%, with nonperforming assets down to $10.3 million from $10.6 million in the previous quarter.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: Recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $1.525 million in Q2 2024, compared to $0.8 million in Q1 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 29, 2024, Citizens Community Bancorp Inc (CZWI, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting earnings of $3.7 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.35 for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. This performance surpasses the analyst estimate of $0.27 per share. The company also announced a new 5% stock buyback authorization.

1817905686244388864.png

Company Overview

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company that offers traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company provides a variety of loan products, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, agricultural real estate loans, residential mortgages, and consumer loans. It also offers deposit products through its branches, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Performance and Challenges

For the second quarter of 2024, Citizens Community Bancorp Inc reported earnings of $3.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to $4.1 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in the previous quarter, and $3.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year. The decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to lower nonaccrual interest income and a decrease in non-interest income.

Despite these challenges, the company saw improvements in book value per share, which increased to $17.10 at June 30, 2024, from $16.61 at March 31, 2024, and $15.81 at June 30, 2023. Tangible book value per share also saw a significant increase, reflecting the company's strong financial position.

Financial Achievements

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc's financial achievements include a decrease in criticized assets by 18%, a reduction in nonperforming assets to $10.3 million, and a decrease in special mention loans by $4.9 million. These improvements in asset quality are crucial for maintaining the bank's financial health and stability.

"I was pleased with our execution of strategic objectives during the quarter that further strengthened franchise value. The quarter reflected our balance sheet optimization efforts, improving credit quality, and net interest margin expansion," stated Stephen Bianchi, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $11.6 million, a decrease from $11.9 million in the previous quarter and $11.7 million in the same quarter last year. The net interest margin was 2.72%, down from 2.77% in the previous quarter but consistent with the same quarter last year.

Non-interest income decreased to $1.9 million from $3.3 million in the previous quarter and $2.9 million in the same quarter last year. This decrease was largely due to lower gains on the sale of SBA loans and higher losses on equity securities.

Non-interest expense decreased to $10.3 million from $10.8 million in the previous quarter but increased from $9.8 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to lower SBA recourse reserves and professional costs, partially offset by higher compensation costs and branch closure costs.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets decreased by $17.0 million during the quarter to $1.80 billion. Cash and cash equivalents increased by $8.2 million, while securities available for sale decreased by $5.2 million. Gross loans decreased by $21.7 million, largely due to criticized loan principal reductions and lower origination activity.

Total deposits decreased by $7.9 million during the quarter to $1.52 billion, reflecting seasonal decreases in public deposits partially offset by an increase in brokered deposits. Federal Home Loan Bank advances were reduced by $8.0 million to $31.5 million.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023
Book Value Per Share $17.10 $16.61 $15.81
Tangible Book Value Per Share $13.91 $13.43 $12.61
Net Interest Margin 2.72% 2.77% 2.72%
Nonperforming Assets $10.3 million $10.6 million N/A

Analysis

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc's performance in the second quarter of 2024 demonstrates resilience and strategic execution despite facing challenges such as lower nonaccrual interest income and decreased non-interest income. The company's focus on improving asset quality and optimizing its balance sheet has resulted in significant financial achievements, including an increase in book value per share and a reduction in criticized assets.

The approval of an additional 5% stock buyback authorization reflects the company's confidence in its financial stability and commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Overall, Citizens Community Bancorp Inc's performance in the second quarter of 2024 positions it well for future growth and stability in the banking industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Citizens Community Bancorp Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.