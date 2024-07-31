Central Pacific Financial Corp (CPF) Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.58 Beats Estimates, Revenue at $51.9 Million

Strong Performance Amidst Market Challenges

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $15.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, up 22.2% from the previous quarter's $12.9 million, or $0.48 per share.
  • Net Interest Income: $51.9 million, a 3.5% increase from the previous quarter's $50.2 million.
  • Net Interest Margin (NIM): 2.97%, up 14 basis points from 2.83% in the previous quarter.
  • Total Loans: $5.38 billion, a decrease of $17.8 million from the previous quarter.
  • Total Deposits: $6.58 billion, a decrease of $36.4 million from the previous quarter, including a $41.6 million reduction in government time deposits.
  • Core Deposits: $5.91 billion, an increase of $16.7 million from the previous quarter.
  • Dividend: Quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share approved by the Board of Directors.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Central Pacific Financial Corp (CPF, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, reporting a net income of $15.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted share. This represents a significant increase from the previous quarter's net income of $12.9 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, and surpasses the analyst estimate of $0.56 per share.

1818595889732808704.png

Company Overview

Central Pacific Financial Corp operates in the financial services sector in the United States. It is a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of banking products and services, including accepting time and demand deposits and originating loans. The bank's deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) up to applicable limits. The company's loans include commercial loans, construction loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. The company derives income from interest and fees on loans, interest on investment securities, and fees received in connection with deposits and other services.

Performance and Challenges

Central Pacific Financial Corp reported a net interest margin (NIM) of 2.97%, an increase of 14 basis points from the previous quarter. Total loans decreased by $17.8 million from the previous quarter, while core deposits increased by $16.7 million. However, total deposits saw a decline of $36.4 million, primarily due to a decrease in government time deposits.

Despite these challenges, the company managed to maintain solid liquidity and grew its capital levels further. The provision for credit losses decreased to $2.2 million from $3.9 million in the previous quarter, indicating an improvement in asset quality.

Financial Achievements

Net interest income for the second quarter was $51.9 million, a 3.5% increase from the previous quarter. Other operating income also saw an increase, totaling $12.1 million compared to $11.2 million in the previous quarter. The efficiency ratio improved to 64.26% from 66.05% in the previous quarter, reflecting better cost management.

We continue to navigate the current environment and positive trends are developing. We are pleased with our strong second quarter financial results, which included the highest net income in our last five quarters," said Arnold Martines, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Interest Income $51.9 million $50.2 million $52.7 million
Net Income $15.8 million $12.9 million $14.5 million
Net Interest Margin 2.97% 2.83% 2.96%
Efficiency Ratio 64.26% 66.05% 63.17%

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets stood at $7.39 billion as of June 30, 2024, a slight decrease from $7.41 billion at the end of the previous quarter. The company had $298.9 million in cash and $2.56 billion in total other liquidity sources. Total loans were $5.38 billion, and total deposits were $6.58 billion, reflecting a decrease from the previous quarter.

Capital and Dividends

Total shareholders' equity was $518.6 million, up from $507.2 million in the previous quarter. The company's leverage ratio was 9.3%, and the total risk-based capital ratio was 15.1%. The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share, payable on September 16, 2024.

Conclusion

Central Pacific Financial Corp's strong second-quarter performance, marked by higher net income and improved net interest margin, demonstrates its resilience amidst market challenges. The company's focus on maintaining solid liquidity and growing its capital levels further positions it well for future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Central Pacific Financial Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.