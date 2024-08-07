EZCORP Inc (EZPW) Q3 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.25 and Revenue of $281.4 Million Surpass Estimates

Record Pawn Loans Outstanding and Revenue Growth

Summary
  • Revenue: $281.4 million, up 10% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $279.55 million.
  • Net Income: $18.0 million, slightly down from $18.2 million in the prior year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.25, up from $0.24 in the previous year.
  • Pawn Loans Outstanding (PLO): Increased 14% to $261.7 million, marking a record high for the company.
  • Store Expansion: Added twelve new stores, bringing the total to 1,258 locations.
  • Gross Profit: Increased 12% to $166.7 million, with merchandise sales gross margin at 36%.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $218.0 million, down 8% year-over-year due to increased PLO, inventory, and strategic investments.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, EZCORP Inc (EZPW, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, showcasing a robust performance that surpassed analyst expectations. The company, a leading provider of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America, reported significant growth in key financial metrics.

1818749057955426304.png

Company Overview

EZCORP Inc is a United States-based company engaged in offering pawn loans in the United States and Mexico. It also offers short-term unsecured loans and other consumer financial products, and buys and sells second-hand goods. The operating segments of the company are US Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and other international. The company generates revenue from merchandise sales, jewelry scrapping sales, and pawn service charges, with key revenue derived from merchandise sales primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Performance Highlights

EZCORP Inc (EZPW, Financial) reported a 14% increase in pawn loans outstanding (PLO) to $261.7 million, reflecting strong customer demand. Total revenues rose by 10% to $281.4 million, while gross profit increased by 12% to $166.7 million. The company achieved a net income of $18.0 million, slightly down from $18.2 million in the prior year, but adjusted net income saw a 14% increase. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.25, up from $0.24, and adjusted diluted EPS were $0.23, compared to $0.20 in the previous year.

Financial Achievements

EZCORP Inc (EZPW, Financial) achieved record Q3 revenues and the highest level of PLO in its history. The company's return on earning assets (ROEA) remained strong at 160%. The merchandise sales gross margin was maintained within the targeted range at 36%. The company also expanded its footprint by adding twelve new stores, including six de novo stores in Latin America and one in the U.S., as well as acquiring five stores in the U.S.

Lachie Given, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our team delivered another outstanding quarter for our shareholders, driven by strong customer demand and continued focus on operational execution at the store level. As a result, we achieved record Q3 revenues and our highest level of PLO in Company history.”

Income Statement and Key Metrics

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023
Total Revenues $281.4 million $255.8 million
Gross Profit $166.7 million $148.8 million
Net Income $18.0 million $18.2 million
Diluted EPS $0.25 $0.24

EZCORP Inc (EZPW, Financial) reported a 15% increase in pawn service charges (PSC) due to higher average PLO. Merchandise sales gross margin remained stable at 36%, and net inventory increased by 11%, aligning with the growth in PLO. Inventory turnover slightly decreased to 2.7x from 2.8x. Store expenses rose by 11%, primarily due to increased labor costs and expenses related to the loyalty program.

Segment Performance

In the U.S. Pawn segment, PLO ended the quarter at $199.3 million, up 11%. Total revenues increased by 8%, and gross profit rose by 9%. The Latin America Pawn segment saw a 24% increase in PLO to $62.4 million, with total revenues up by 15% and gross profit by 21%. The company also reported a significant increase in its EZ+ Rewards program membership, which now boasts 5 million members globally, up 51% year-over-year.

Analysis

EZCORP Inc (EZPW, Financial)'s strong performance in Q3 2024 highlights its resilience and ability to capitalize on market demand for short-term cash solutions and high-quality pre-owned goods. The company's strategic expansion and focus on customer service have driven significant growth in revenues and profitability. However, the increase in store expenses and inventory turnover rates are areas that may require attention to maintain operational efficiency.

Overall, EZCORP Inc (EZPW, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial health and strategic growth, positioning itself well within the credit services industry. Investors and stakeholders will likely view these results positively, given the company's ability to exceed analyst estimates and achieve record financial metrics.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from EZCORP Inc for further details.

