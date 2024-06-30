Evertec Inc (EVTC) Q2 Earnings: Adjusted EPS of $0.83 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $212 Million

Revenue and Earnings Growth Driven by Sinqia Acquisition and Organic Expansion

Author's Avatar
15 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $212.0 million, up by 27% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $211.10 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $31.9 million, an increase of 13% compared to the prior year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.49 per diluted share, up from $0.43 in the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $86.1 million, an increase of 16% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EPS: $0.83, an increase of 17% compared to $0.71 in the prior year.
  • Share Repurchase: Completed accelerated share repurchase, retiring a total of 1,984,155 shares.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Evertec Inc (EVTC, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting robust financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Evertec Inc, a leading transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean, operates through segments including Merchant Acquiring, Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Latin America Payments and Solutions, and Business Solutions.

Performance Overview

Evertec Inc (EVTC, Financial) reported a 27% increase in revenue to $212.0 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $211.10 million. The company's GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders rose by 13% to $31.9 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, exceeding the estimated earnings per share of $0.34. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 16% to $86.1 million, and adjusted earnings per common share grew by 17% to $0.83.

1818750270855868416.png

Key Financial Achievements

The significant revenue growth was driven by the Sinqia acquisition and organic expansion across all segments. Merchant acquiring revenue saw improvements due to better spreads and increased sales volumes. Payments Puerto Rico experienced growth from ATH Movil Business and higher transaction volumes, while Latin America benefited from both the Sinqia acquisition and organic growth. Business Solutions revenue was bolstered by a one-time project-related impact.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $212.0 million $167.1 million
GAAP Net Income $31.9 million $28.2 million
Adjusted EBITDA $86.1 million $74.5 million
Adjusted EPS $0.83 $0.71

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Evertec Inc (EVTC, Financial) reported total assets of $1.89 billion, with cash and cash equivalents of $257.7 million. The company completed an accelerated share repurchase transaction, retiring a total of 1,984,155 shares. Net cash provided by operating activities was $131.3 million, while net cash used in investing and financing activities were $50.2 million and $85.8 million, respectively.

Commentary and Outlook

"Our second quarter results exceeded our expectations, our business in Puerto Rico continues to perform strongly and our results in Latin America are encouraging as we continue to work through the Sinqia integration," said Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Looking ahead, Evertec Inc (EVTC, Financial) projects total consolidated revenue between $846 million and $854 million for 2024, representing a growth of approximately 22% to 23%. Adjusted earnings per common share are expected to be between $2.98 and $3.07, reflecting a growth of approximately 6% to 9% compared to $2.82 in 2023.

For more detailed insights and the complete financial statements, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Evertec Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.