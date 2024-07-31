Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.97, Revenue of $2.027 Billion, Surpassing Estimates

Company Reports $2.027 Billion in Revenue and $0.97 EPS

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $2.027 billion, up 1.2% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $1.863 billion.
  • Net Income: $78.7 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, compared to $98.3 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Aftermarket Products and Services Revenue: $627.4 million, down 3.6% year-over-year, accounting for approximately 60% of total gross profit.
  • New Heavy-Duty Truck Sales: 4,128 units, a decrease of 4.0% year-over-year, representing 6.8% of the U.S. Class 8 truck market.
  • Dividend Increase: Declared a cash dividend of $0.18 per share, a 5.9% increase over the prior quarterly dividend.
  • Stock Repurchase: Repurchased $4.0 million of common stock during the quarter, totaling $77.2 million of the $150 million authorized.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company, a leading retailer of commercial vehicles and related services, reported revenues of $2.027 billion and net income of $78.7 million, or $0.97 per diluted share. This compares to revenues of $2.003 billion and net income of $98.3 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.

Company Overview

Rush Enterprises Inc operates the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America under the name Rush Truck Centers. The company sells commercial vehicles from manufacturers such as Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird. It also provides a comprehensive range of services including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts sales, service and repair facilities, financing, leasing and rental, and insurance products. The company's operations are primarily concentrated in the United States commercial vehicle markets and related aftermarkets.

1818752417752313856.png

Performance and Challenges

Despite facing persistent market challenges, including weak demand for Class 8 trucks and aftermarket parts and services due to the ongoing freight recession and high interest rates, Rush Enterprises Inc managed to achieve a slight increase in revenue. However, net income decreased compared to the same period last year. The company highlighted continued strength in certain key customer segments, such as the public sector and vocational segments, which positively impacted Class 8 truck sales revenues.

Financial Achievements

Rush Enterprises Inc's financial achievements in the second quarter of 2024 include:

  • Revenues of $2.027 billion, a 1.2% increase from $2.003 billion in Q2 2023.
  • Net income of $78.7 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, compared to $98.3 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.
  • Aftermarket products and services accounted for approximately 60.0% of the company's total gross profit, with parts, service, and collision center revenues totaling $627.4 million.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $2.027 billion $2.003 billion
Net Income $78.7 million $98.3 million
Earnings Per Share (EPS) $0.97 $1.17

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, Rush Enterprises Inc reported total assets of $4.507 billion, up from $4.364 billion at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $167.3 million, while total liabilities were $2.483 billion. The company also repurchased $4.0 million of its common stock during the quarter and paid a cash dividend of $0.18 per share.

Analysis and Outlook

Rush Enterprises Inc's performance in the second quarter of 2024 reflects the company's resilience in the face of challenging market conditions. The slight increase in revenue and the strategic focus on key customer segments have helped mitigate some of the negative impacts of the freight recession and high interest rates. However, the decrease in net income and EPS indicates ongoing challenges that the company needs to address.

Looking ahead, the company expects the freight recession to continue through the remainder of the year, with a potential recovery in freight rates not anticipated until 2025. Despite these challenges, Rush Enterprises Inc remains committed to its long-term strategic initiatives and continues to focus on returning value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Rush Enterprises Inc for further details.

