ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.31, Revenue of $373 Million, Surpassing Estimates

Revenue and Net Income Surge, Guidance Raised for Full-Year 2024

18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $373 million, up 16% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $349.63 million.
  • Net Income: $31 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $7 million in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $93 million, up 62% from Q2 2023.
  • Cash Flow from Operating Activities: $55 million, up 215% from Q2 2023.
  • Share Repurchase: Authorized $400 million share repurchase, with 1.7 million shares repurchased for $57 million in Q2 2024.
  • Guidance Update: Raised full-year 2024 revenue guidance to $1.557 billion - $1.591 billion and adjusted EBITDA to $423 million - $438 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. ACI Worldwide Inc develops, markets, and installs a portfolio of software products focused on facilitating electronic payments. The firm also leverages its distribution network in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific regions to sell software developed by third parties. ACI software products process payment transactions for retail banking clients, billers such as utilities and healthcare providers, and community banks and credit unions. ACI's customers are financial institutions all over the world, but the majority of the revenue is generated in the United States and EMEA regions.

1819002982600175616.png

Performance Highlights

In Q2 2024, ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW, Financial) reported revenue of $373 million, a 16% increase compared to Q2 2023. This figure surpassed the analyst estimate of $349.63 million. The company also reported a net income of $31 million, a significant improvement from the net loss of $7 million in Q2 2023. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 62% to $93 million, reflecting robust operational efficiency.

Recurring revenue, which is a critical metric for software companies, grew by 9% to $284 million, representing 76% of total revenue for the quarter. This growth in recurring revenue underscores the company's ability to maintain a stable and predictable revenue stream.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW, Financial) achieved several financial milestones in Q2 2024. The company reported a 215% increase in cash flow from operating activities, amounting to $55 million. Additionally, the Board of Directors authorized a $400 million share repurchase program, and the company repurchased 1.7 million shares for $57 million during the quarter.

We are pleased to report another quarter of strong growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA, with both exceeding our financial guidance. Year-to-date, our revenue is up 12%, adjusted EBITDA is up 71%, cash flow from operations is up over 200%, and we are again raising our full year financial guidance," said Thomas Warsop, president and CEO of ACI Worldwide.

Despite these achievements, the company faces challenges such as increased competition and the need to continually invest in technology to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving payments industry. These challenges could impact future profitability and market share if not adequately addressed.

Income Statement and Key Metrics

Below is a summary of key financial metrics from the income statement:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $373 million $323 million
Net Income $31 million -$7 million
Adjusted EBITDA $93 million $57 million
Cash Flow from Operations $55 million $17 million

These metrics are crucial for understanding the company's financial health and operational efficiency. The significant increase in adjusted EBITDA and cash flow from operations indicates strong underlying business performance.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW, Financial) ended Q2 2024 with $157 million in cash on hand and a debt balance of $1 billion, resulting in a net debt leverage ratio of 1.9x. The company's strong cash position and manageable debt levels provide financial flexibility for future investments and share repurchases.

Guidance and Future Outlook

For the full year of 2024, ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW, Financial) has raised its revenue guidance to a range of $1.557 billion to $1.591 billion, up from the previous range of $1.547 billion to $1.581 billion. Adjusted EBITDA guidance has also been raised to a range of $423 million to $438 million, up from the previous range of $418 million to $433 million. For Q3 2024, the company expects revenue to be between $400 million and $410 million and adjusted EBITDA of $110 million to $120 million.

In conclusion, ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, exceeding analyst estimates and raising its full-year guidance. The company's focus on recurring revenue and operational efficiency positions it well for future growth, despite the challenges in the competitive payments industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ACI Worldwide Inc for further details.

