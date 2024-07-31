On July 31, 2024, Morris Tharp, a Director at Sierra Bancorp (BSRR, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 8,433 shares of Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra, which provides retail and commercial banking services primarily in the Central Valley of California. The bank offers a diverse range of products and services, catering to both individual and business clients.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 42,500 shares of Sierra Bancorp and has not made any purchases. This latest transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where Sierra Bancorp has seen 7 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the sale, shares of Sierra Bancorp were trading at $29.26. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $410.57 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 11.54, which is above the industry median of 10.37 but below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate calculated by GuruFocus, Sierra Bancorp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.23, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company’s future performance and valuation adjustments.

