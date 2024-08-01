Release Date: August 01, 2024

Positive Points

Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA, Financial) achieved second quarter revenues of $2 billion and net income of $78.7 million, or $0.97 per diluted share.

The company declared a cash dividend of $0.18 per common share, an increase of 5.9% over the prior quarterly dividend.

Class 8 truck sales revenues and market share were positively impacted by strong sales to public sector and vocational customers.

The company executed well on its used truck pricing and inventory strategy, keeping inventories low and well-positioned for the second half of the year.

Despite a decrease in aftermarket demand, Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) outperformed the industry in service sales and maintained a high absorption ratio of 134%.

Negative Points

Low freight rates and high interest rates continue to negatively impact over-the-road carriers, leading to an 18.6% decline in US Class 8 retail sales in the second quarter.

Aftermarket products and services experienced a decrease in demand, with parts service and body shop revenues down 3.6% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

The freight recession and challenging economic conditions led to a decrease in demand from wholesale independent parts distributors and energy costs.

Used truck demand remained weak due to low freight rates, more readily available new truck alternatives, and higher interest rates, resulting in a 7.8% year-over-year decline in used truck sales.

The company does not expect market conditions for asset or aftermarket demand to improve significantly in the third quarter, anticipating a more competitive pricing environment for new Class 8 truck sales.

Q & A Highlights

Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights

Q: How does the demand backdrop look for Class 8 trucks in the second half of the year?

A: (W. M. Rush, CEO) The demand for Class 8 trucks is expected to be similar to Q1 levels, with no significant improvement anticipated in the second half. While there are slight positive signs, a consistent trend of positive news is needed for a substantial rebound. The foundation is set for a potential rebound next year, but the back half of this year will likely remain challenging.

Q: Can you explain the sequential decline in parts and service revenue and the outlook for the rest of the year?

A: (W. M. Rush, CEO) The decline is primarily due to ongoing struggles among small customers, which make up 30% of our business. Large customers have also faced challenges, but our diversified customer base has helped mitigate the impact. We don't expect significant growth in parts and service revenue in the near term but aim to maintain current levels and manage expenses effectively.

Q: How are you planning to use cash flow, especially as the cycle turns?

A: (W. M. Rush, CEO) We aim to balance shareholder returns and growth. Approximately 40% of free cash flow will be returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Growth, particularly through M&A, remains a priority. We are always looking for opportunities to expand our footprint and improve efficiencies.

Q: What is the current mix of Class 8 vocational versus over-the-road trucks?

A: (W. M. Rush, CEO) Approximately 45-50% of our Class 8 truck sales are vocational, with a slightly higher percentage on the Peterbilt side compared to Navistar. This diversification helps us maintain stability even when certain market segments face challenges.

Q: What are you seeing in terms of new truck orders and the overall economic outlook?

A: (W. M. Rush, CEO) New truck orders have been down all year, and we don't expect a significant uptick in the next few months. The economy shows a lot of uncertainty, and we anticipate a tougher back half of the year. However, we expect conditions to improve in 2025, particularly for the Over the Road business.

