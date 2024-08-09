First Pacific Advisors Adjusts Portfolio, Major Reduction in Broadcom Inc

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Insight into First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio)' Latest 13F Filing for Q2 2024

First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent Los Angeles-based investment management firm known for its value investing strategy, recently disclosed its 13F holdings for the second quarter of 2024. The firm, which manages several funds including the FPA Capital Fund (Trades, Portfolio) and the FPA Crescent Fund, is recognized for its research-intensive process and focus on small- to mid-cap stocks. J. Richard Atwood, the firm’s Chief Financial Officer, oversees these strategies, aiming to concentrate on the most compelling investment opportunities without conforming to the broader market sentiment.

1819463374606594048.png

New Additions to the Portfolio

During the second quarter, First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio by adding three new stocks:

  • Vail Resorts Inc (MTN, Financial) was the most significant new addition with 346,784 shares, representing 0.86% of the portfolio and valued at approximately $62.47 million.
  • Sotera Health Co (SHC, Financial) followed, with 45,480 shares making up about 0.01% of the portfolio, valued at $539,850.
  • Metals Acquisition Ltd (MTAL, Financial) also joined the portfolio with 66,447 shares, accounting for another 0.01% and valued at $909,660.

Key Position Increases

First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) also made significant increases to several of its existing positions:

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO, Financial) saw an addition of 55,813 shares, bringing the total to 160,552 shares. This increase of 53.29% in shares held represents a 0.21% impact on the current portfolio, with a total value of $43.85 million.
  • NCR Voyix Corp (VYX, Financial) had an additional 824,008 shares, bringing the total to 3,455,892 shares. This adjustment represents a 31.31% increase in share count, with a total value of $42.68 million.

Positions Completely Exited

First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) decided to exit several positions entirely in this quarter:

  • The firm sold all 441,550 shares of Paramount Group Inc (PGRE, Financial), impacting the portfolio by -0.03%.
  • All 216,944 shares of Metals Acquisition Ltd (MTAL.WS, Financial) were also liquidated, causing a -0.01% impact on the portfolio.

Significant Reductions in Holdings

Significant reductions were made in several key stocks:

  • Broadcom Inc (AVGO, Financial) saw a reduction of 57,184 shares, a 40.24% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.08%. The stock traded at an average price of $140.14 during the quarter and has returned 16.20% over the past three months and 29.49% year-to-date.
  • Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM, Financial) was reduced by 499,009 shares, a 29.32% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.49%. The stock traded at an average price of $75.72 during the quarter and has returned 17.51% over the past three months and 67.55% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 70 stocks. The top holdings were 7.92% in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial), 6.76% in Analog Devices Inc (ADI, Financial), 6.66% in Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), 5.98% in Citigroup Inc (C, Financial), and 5.83% in Comcast Corp (CMCSA, Financial). The holdings are mainly concentrated across 11 industries, reflecting a diverse yet focused investment approach.

1819463447797198848.png

1819463467434930176.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.