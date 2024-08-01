On August 1, 2024, John Barr, a Director at Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG, Financial), executed a sale of 716 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $170.71, valuing the transaction at approximately $122,268.36.

Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG, Financial) is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships primarily in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. The company is also involved in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, PAG distributes commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services in the United Kingdom and other markets.

Over the past year, John Barr has sold a total of 5,316 shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for the company shows a total of 8 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc were trading at $170.71 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $10.96 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 12.08, which is below the industry median of 15.48.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $156.01, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09. This suggests that Penske Automotive Group Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider sentiment at Penske Automotive Group Inc.

