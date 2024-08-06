Climb Global Solutions Inc (CLMB) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.75 Beats Estimates, Revenue Misses at $92.1 Million

Net Sales up 13%, Net Income Doubles, and Acquisition of DSS Announced

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: Increased 13% year-over-year to $92.1 million, falling short of the estimated $97.27 million.
  • Net Income: More than doubled to $3.4 million or $0.75 per diluted share, surpassing the previous year's $1.4 million or $0.31 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Rose 48% to $6.9 million compared to $4.7 million in the same period last year.
  • Gross Profit: Increased 36% to $18.6 million from $13.7 million in the prior year, driven by organic growth and contributions from acquisitions.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Grew to $48.4 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $36.3 million at the end of 2023.
  • SG&A Expenses: Increased to $13.0 million from $11.6 million in the year-ago period, with a decrease in SG&A as a percentage of adjusted gross billings to 3.6% from 4.2%.
  • Acquisition: Completed the acquisition of Douglas Stewart Software & Services, LLC for $20.3 million, expected to be accretive to earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA.
Article's Main Image

On August 6, 2024, Climb Global Solutions Inc (CLMB, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting robust financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company, a cloud-based, value-added IT distribution and solutions provider, operates across the USA, Canada, and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions and Grey Matter.

Performance Highlights

Climb Global Solutions Inc (CLMB, Financial) reported a 13% increase in net sales to $92.1 million, compared to $81.7 million in the same period last year. The company's net income more than doubled to $3.4 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.48 per share. Adjusted EBITDA saw a significant rise of 48% to $6.9 million.

1820924053532340224.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $92.1 million $81.7 million
Net Income $3.4 million $1.4 million
Adjusted EBITDA $6.9 million $4.7 million
Adjusted Gross Billings $359.8 million $274.7 million

Management Commentary

"Our Q2 results were highlighted by another period of solid growth and improved profitability as we generated a double-digit increase in net sales and material increases in adjusted gross billings, net income and adjusted EBITDA," said CEO Dale Foster.

Acquisition of Douglas Stewart Software & Services, LLC

Climb Global Solutions Inc (CLMB, Financial) also announced the acquisition of Douglas Stewart Software & Services, LLC (DSS), a specialist distributor of software to the education market in North America. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA, further strengthening Climb's position in the North American education sector.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

The company's financial achievements are noteworthy, with a 36% increase in gross profit to $18.6 million and a significant rise in adjusted gross billings by 31% to $359.8 million. However, the company faces challenges such as increased SG&A expenses, which rose to $13.0 million from $11.6 million in the previous year, primarily due to the acquisition of DataSolutions Holdings Limited.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Overview

Climb Global Solutions Inc (CLMB, Financial) reported a net income of $3.4 million for Q2 2024, compared to $1.4 million in Q2 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $48.4 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $36.3 million on December 31, 2023. The increase in cash was primarily attributed to the DataSolutions acquisition and the timing of receivable collections and payables.

Conclusion

Climb Global Solutions Inc (CLMB, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates and achieving significant growth in net sales, net income, and adjusted EBITDA. The acquisition of DSS is expected to further enhance the company's market position and financial performance. For more detailed information, please refer to the company's 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Climb Global Solutions Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.