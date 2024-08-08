Inspired Entertainment Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Beats Estimates at $75.6M, EPS Misses at $0.07

Interactive Segment Drives Revenue Growth Amidst Mixed Results

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $75.6 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $74.41 million, driven primarily by a 40% year-over-year increase in Interactive results.
  • Net Income: $2.0 million for the second quarter, reflecting a stable performance in gaming and a record-breaking quarter for the Interactive segment.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $25.5 million, up 69% year-over-year, primarily due to strong Interactive results.
  • Net Loss Per Share: $0.07, a significant improvement from the previous year's $0.20 loss per share.
  • New Contracts: Signed a six-year contract with William Hill to supply 5,000 new Vantage terminals and an agreement with AGLC to purchase 150 new Valor Terminals.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Inspired Entertainment Inc is a gaming technology company based in the United States, specializing in Virtual Sports and Server-Based Gaming systems. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure, with the Gaming segment generating the most revenue.

Performance Overview

Inspired Entertainment Inc reported a second-quarter revenue of $75.6 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $74.41 million. However, the company's earnings per share (EPS) fell short of expectations, reporting $0.07 compared to the estimated $0.13.

1821504484296257536.png

Key Financial Achievements

The Interactive segment was a standout performer, with revenue increasing by 40% year-over-year to $9.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA for this segment also saw a significant rise of 69%, reaching $6.1 million. This growth was primarily driven by the launch of the Hybrid Dealer product with BetMGM in Michigan.

“We delivered solid second quarter 2024 results led by strength in our interactive business and a stable performance in gaming,” said Lorne Weil, Executive Chairman of Inspired.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Total Revenue $75.6 million $79.4 million -5%
Net Income $2.0 million $5.6 million -64%
Adjusted EBITDA $25.5 million $27.2 million -6%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Inspired Entertainment Inc reported total assets of $326.6 million, down from $340.9 million at the end of 2023. The company’s cash position decreased to $23.5 million from $40.0 million. Net cash used in operating activities was $2.1 million, a significant decline from the $32.5 million provided in the same period last year.

Challenges and Strategic Initiatives

Despite the strong performance in the Interactive segment, the company faced challenges in other areas. Revenue from Virtual Sports declined by 23% year-over-year, and the Gaming segment saw only a modest 1% increase. The company also reported a 32% decrease in net operating income, which stood at $9.4 million.

“The gaming and leisure segments continue to provide a core foundation to our earnings and cash flow. The segment is poised for a solid second half with several recent agreements that we’ve announced,” added Weil.

Future Outlook

Inspired Entertainment Inc remains optimistic about its future, particularly with the expansion of its Hybrid Dealer product and new agreements with major partners like William Hill and AGLC. The company expects these initiatives to drive growth in the coming quarters.

For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Inspired Entertainment Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.