Nelnet Inc (NNI) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.23, Revenue at $258.5 Million

Nelnet Inc (NNI) Reports Mixed Results for Q2 2024

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • GAAP Net Income: $45.1 million, or $1.23 per share, up from $27.4 million, or $0.73 per share, year-over-year.
  • Revenue from Loan Servicing and Systems: $109.1 million, down from $122.0 million in the same period last year.
  • Education Technology Services and Payments Revenue: $116.9 million, an increase from $109.9 million year-over-year.
  • Net Interest Income: $35.8 million for the Asset Generation and Management segment, compared to $21.5 million in the same period last year.
  • Net Loss for Nelnet Bank: $2.8 million, compared to net income of $1.3 million in the same period last year.
  • Share Repurchases: 487,980 Class A common shares repurchased for $46.8 million during the second quarter.
  • Dividend Declaration: Third-quarter cash dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on September 13, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 8, 2024, Nelnet Inc (NNI, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Nelnet Inc, a U.S.-based company, operates in four segments: Loan Servicing and Systems, Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing, Asset Generation and Management, and Nelnet Bank. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment generates the majority of the company's revenue.

Performance Overview

Nelnet Inc (NNI, Financial) reported GAAP net income of $45.1 million, or $1.23 per share, for Q2 2024, compared to $27.4 million, or $0.73 per share, for the same period in 2023. Excluding derivative market value adjustments, net income was $43.9 million, or $1.20 per share, up from $25.9 million, or $0.69 per share, in Q2 2023. Despite the year-over-year improvement, the earnings per share (EPS) fell short of the analyst estimate of $1.33.

1821645543458369536.png

Segment Performance

Asset Generation and Management: This segment reported net interest income of $35.8 million, down from $47.4 million in Q2 2023, excluding a $25.9 million expense from bond redemption. The decrease was attributed to the runoff of the loan portfolio and a decrease in loan spread. Net income after tax for this segment was $18.5 million, up from $13.5 million in Q2 2023.

Nelnet Bank: Nelnet Bank reported a net loss after tax of $2.8 million, compared to a net income of $1.3 million in Q2 2023. The loss was primarily due to a $7.8 million provision for loan losses.

Loan Servicing and Systems: Revenue for this segment was $109.1 million, down from $122.0 million in Q2 2023. The decline was due to the transition to a new Unified Servicing and Data Solution (USDS) contract, which offers lower revenue per borrower compared to the legacy contract. Net income after tax for this segment was $1.7 million, down from $12.9 million in Q2 2023.

Education Technology Services and Payments: This segment saw revenue increase to $116.9 million from $109.9 million in Q2 2023. Net income after tax was $19.5 million, up from $13.7 million in the same period last year.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Nelnet Inc (NNI, Financial) achieved significant growth in net income and revenue in several segments, demonstrating strong operational performance. However, challenges such as the transition to the USDS contract and increased loan defaults in certain securitizations impacted overall profitability.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
GAAP Net Income $45.1 million $27.4 million
EPS $1.23 $0.73
Revenue $258.5 million $224.1 million

Commentary

"The operating results and cash generation from our businesses continue to be strong in 2024,” said Jeff Noordhoek, chief executive officer of Nelnet. “We are excited about our current and future opportunities, always with a commitment to delivering exceptional service to our customers and a strategic focus on long-term success."

Analysis

Nelnet Inc (NNI, Financial) showed robust growth in net income and revenue across several segments, indicating strong operational performance. However, the transition to the USDS contract and increased loan defaults pose challenges. The company's strategic focus on long-term success and strong liquidity position should help mitigate these issues and capitalize on future opportunities.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Nelnet Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.