Cosmetics and skincare company e.l.f. Beauty (ELF, Financial) delivered strong quarterly results, surpassing 1Q25 EPS and revenue estimates. Despite outperforming a sluggish beauty market, ELF's FY25 guidance fell short of analysts' expectations, causing shares to drop.

In its Q4 earnings report on May 22, ELF initially forecasted FY25 EPS of $3.20-$3.25 and revenue of $1.23-$1.25 billion, both below estimates. However, strong Q4 results and positive market share gains led investors to believe the company was being cautious.

ELF later raised its FY25 EPS guidance to $3.36-$3.41 and revenue to $1.28-$1.30 billion. However, the increase did not fully reflect the Q1 beat, implying a conservative outlook for the rest of FY25.

During the earnings call, ELF projected Q2 net sales growth slightly above its 25-27% annual growth target, lower than analysts' expectations. Additionally, Q2 adjusted EBITDA margin could drop to the low-teens due to the Naturium acquisition, compared to 24% in Q1.

ELF's competitors are also facing weaker demand. L'Oreal (LRLCY, Financial) expects slower market growth, and Estee Lauder (EL, Financial) provided disappointing Q3 earnings and lower guidance for Q4 and FY24.

Despite industry challenges, ELF continues to outperform. In Q1, ELF's cosmetics business grew 26% in tracked channels, while the broader category declined 1%. ELF is now the #2 U.S. brand with a 12% market share, up from three years ago. In skincare, ELF grew 45%, far exceeding the category's 1.4% growth.

ELF attributes its market share gains to its value proposition, offering many products under $10, with an average price of $6.50, compared to over $20 for premium brands. The company believes its quality matches that of prestige brands.

Overall, ELF's Q1 results were robust, with 50% revenue growth (+91% internationally) and an 80-bps increase in gross margin to 71%. However, the guidance for slower growth and lower margins next quarter overshadowed these achievements.