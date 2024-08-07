Release Date: August 07, 2024

Positive Points

Strong operating performance from both Home and Building Products (HBP) and Consumer and Professional Products (CPP) segments.

Free cash flow in the quarter was robust at $120 million, supporting the capital allocation strategy.

Paid down $80 million in debt, repurchased $19 million in stock, and paid a $7 million regular quarterly dividend.

Reiterated full-year guidance for segment adjusted EBITDA of $555 million.

Completed the acquisition of Polk, an Australian provider of residential watering products, expected to contribute approximately $25 million in annual sales.

Negative Points

Third quarter revenue of $648 million decreased by 5% compared to the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA before unallocated amounts decreased by 8% year-over-year.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the quarter was $249 million, down from $275 million in the prior year quarter.

Home and Building Products (HBP) revenue declined 2% due to unfavorable product mix and increased costs.

Consumer Professional Products (CPP) revenue decreased 10% from the prior year quarter, primarily due to reduced consumer demand in North America.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the demand environment for Home and Building Products, particularly in the residential and commercial segments?

A: The demand environment remains steady. The residential business, especially in repair and remodel, continues to perform excellently. The commercial segment, however, has seen some fluctuations, with a slowdown from May to June but improvements in July. Overall, the outlook for the year and the future remains positive, especially as the housing market recovers and interest rates potentially decrease. (Ronald Kramer, CEO)

Q: Could you elaborate on the capital allocation strategy, particularly regarding debt reduction versus share buybacks?

A: We have the flexibility to engage in both debt reduction and share buybacks. This quarter, we chose to reduce debt with our cash flow. However, we have also repurchased $200 million in shares this year. Our strategy remains balanced between buybacks, debt reduction, and potential acquisitions. (Brian Harris, CFO)

Q: What is the status of the global sourcing initiative for Consumer Professional Products (CPP), and are you still targeting a 15% margin?

A: The heavy lifting for the global sourcing initiative is complete, including facility shutdowns and rightsizing the business. We remain confident in achieving the 15% margin target. Currently, we are selling inventory that we manufactured, and as we transition to sourced inventory over the next year, margins will improve. (Brian Harris, CFO)

Q: How has the steel cost impacted your Home and Building Products segment, and what are the expectations moving forward?

A: Steel costs had a couple of hundred basis points impact on our margins this quarter. We anticipated this and discussed it last quarter. Moving forward, we expect steel tailwinds to benefit us starting in the fourth quarter and into the first quarter of next year. (Brian Harris, CFO)

Q: Can you provide more details on the recent acquisition of Polk and the likelihood of further M&A activities?

A: The Polk acquisition is strategic and aligns with our goal of expanding our product portfolio and geographic reach. We continuously look for value-enhancing acquisitions. While we are open to further M&A, our current focus is also on share repurchases, as we believe our stock is undervalued. (Ronald Kramer, CEO)

Q: Are there any significant changes in the inventory levels across different geographies for CPP?

A: In the UK, inventory levels remain high. Australia and Canada have normalized inventory levels, while the U.S. has slightly higher than usual inventory. However, destocking efforts are ongoing and expected to continue into the fourth quarter. (Brian Harris, CFO)

Q: Are you seeing any mix headwinds within the residential segment, particularly with customers trading down?

A: Overall, we are not seeing significant mix headwinds. The dealer channel remains strong, although there is a slight trend of customers trading down in the retail segment. (Ronald Kramer, CEO)

Q: How did the CPP segment perform in terms of sales, and what factors contributed to the results?

A: CPP's overall revenue met our expectations, although it was slightly lighter than anticipated due to weak consumer demand and inventory destocking. These factors combined to cause the observed weakness in sales. (Brian Harris, CFO)

