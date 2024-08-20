Insight into Keeley-Teton Advisors' Latest 13F Filings and Strategic Portfolio Adjustments

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a firm renowned for its expertise in small to mid-cap value investing, has recently disclosed its 13F filings for the second quarter of 2024. The firm, which emerged from the strategic merger of Keeley Asset Management Corp. and Teton Advisors, Inc. in March 2017, continues to leverage a disciplined, bottom-up investment approach. This method focuses on fundamental analysis to identify undervalued stocks, aiming to deliver robust returns for its clients. The combined strengths of the firms have created a robust platform that enhances client value through improved operational efficiencies and a broadened research scope.

Portfolio Additions and Adjustments

Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio by adding 13 new stocks. Noteworthy new acquisitions include:

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR, Financial) with 163,689 shares, making up 0.33% of the portfolio, valued at $2.55 million.

Alerus Financial Corp (ALRS, Financial), comprising 89,821 shares or approximately 0.23% of the portfolio, with a total value of $1.76 million.

GE Vernova Inc (GEV, Financial), holding 9,459 shares, accounting for 0.21% of the portfolio, valued at $1.62 million.

Significant Increases in Existing Positions

The firm also raised its stakes in several key holdings:

Helios Technologies Inc (HLIO, Financial) saw an addition of 63,442 shares, bringing the total to 137,133 shares. This adjustment represents an 86.09% increase in share count and a 0.39% impact on the current portfolio, valued at $6.55 million.

Mercer International Inc (MERC, Financial) increased by 191,292 shares, totaling 473,576 shares. This represents a 67.77% increase in share count, valued at $4.04 million.

Complete Exits from Certain Holdings

In the second quarter of 2024, Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) exited 16 positions, including:

Griffon Corp (GFF, Financial), where all 21,960 shares were sold, impacting the portfolio by -0.2%.

Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM, Financial), with all 15,534 shares liquidated, causing a -0.16% impact on the portfolio.

Reductions in Key Holdings

Significant reductions were made in several stocks:

ChampionX Corp (CHX, Financial) saw a reduction of 106,293 shares, a -38.71% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.47%. The stock traded at an average price of $34.11 during the quarter and has seen a -9.88% return over the past three months and a 6.77% year-to-date return.

Hillenbrand Inc (HI, Financial) was reduced by 75,981 shares, a -43.17% decrease, also impacting the portfolio by -0.47%. The stock's average trading price was $45.10 during the quarter, with a -21.43% return over the past three months and -27.69% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview and Sector Allocation

As of the second quarter of 2024, Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 345 stocks. The top holdings were 5.48% in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV, Financial), 1.77% in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI, Financial), and 1.41% in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG, Financial). The investments are predominantly concentrated across 11 industries, including Financial Services, Industrials, and Consumer Cyclical.

This strategic reshuffling by Keeley-Teton Advisors underscores their ongoing commitment to optimizing portfolio performance by actively managing their holdings based on shifting market dynamics and intrinsic valuation assessments.

