Howard Marks Adjusts Portfolio, Major Moves in TORM PLC

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Insights from Oaktree Capital's Latest 13F Filing for Q2 2024

Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio), the chairman of Oaktree Capital Management LP, has made significant adjustments to his investment portfolio in the second quarter of 2024. Oaktree, known for its focus on alternative investments and debt markets, reflects Marks' strategic decisions in the latest 13F filing. His expertise in less efficient markets and his investment philosophy are evident in the recent changes to the portfolio.

1823766701595062272.png

New Additions to the Portfolio

Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) has expanded his portfolio by adding four new stocks in this quarter:

  • Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA, Financial) leads the new entries with 3,801,637 shares, making up 1.15% of the portfolio, valued at $66.26 million.
  • Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM, Financial) follows with 585,645 shares, representing 0.48% of the portfolio, totaling $27.53 million.
  • Gerdau SA (GGB, Financial) was also added with 5,888,855 shares, accounting for 0.34% of the portfolio, valued at $19.43 million.

Significant Increases in Existing Positions

Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) has also increased his stakes in 17 existing stocks, with notable increases in:

  • Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK, Financial), where an additional 1,858,443 shares were purchased, bringing the total to 7,966,426 shares. This adjustment increased the share count by 30.43%, impacting the portfolio by 0.79%, with a total value of $194.22 million.
  • Indivior PLC (INDV, Financial) saw an addition of 1,141,937 shares, bringing the total to 4,493,173 shares. This represents a 34.08% increase in share count, valued at $70.43 million.

Complete Exits from Certain Holdings

In the second quarter of 2024, Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) decided to exit completely from 10 holdings, including:

  • ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN, Financial), selling all 2,851,796 shares, which had a -1.3% impact on the portfolio.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (EGLE, Financial), where all 1,098,819 shares were sold, impacting the portfolio by -1.18%.

Reductions in Key Holdings

Reductions were made in 13 stocks, with significant cuts in:

  • TORM PLC (TRMD, Financial), where 6,896,552 shares were sold, resulting in a -13.52% decrease in shares and a -4.03% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $35.81 during the quarter and has seen a return of 2.22% over the past three months and 33.62% year-to-date.
  • Runway Growth Finance Corp (RWAY, Financial) saw a reduction of 4,712,500 shares, a -30.42% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.99%. The stock's average trading price was $12.15 during the quarter, with a -9.33% return over the past three months and -8.67% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview and Sector Allocation

As of the second quarter of 2024, Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio includes 55 stocks. The top holdings are heavily concentrated in TORM PLC (TRMD) at 30.05%, Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK, Financial) at 9.84%, and Garrett Motion Inc (GTX, Financial) at 6.6%. Other significant holdings include Sitio Royalties Corp (STR, Financial) and Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK, Financial).

1823766900388294656.png

The portfolio spans across various industries, maintaining a diverse sector allocation that includes Energy, Basic Materials, Consumer Cyclical, and more, reflecting a strategic distribution across 11 different sectors.

1823766985318756352.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.