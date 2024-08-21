Insights into Tiger Global Management's Latest 13F Filings

Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio), the founder of Tiger Global Management and one of the notable "tiger cubs" trained under Julian Robertson, has made significant adjustments to his portfolio in the second quarter of 2024. Known for his penchant for small caps and technology stocks, Coleman's investment strategy focuses on fundamentally sound companies poised for long-term growth, driven by strong secular trends and exceptional management teams.

Summary of New Buys

During the quarter, Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) introduced six new stocks to his portfolio. Noteworthy among them are:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH, Financial) with 2,347,600 shares, making up 5.53% of the portfolio and valued at approximately $1.2 billion.

Qualcomm Inc (QCOM, Financial), comprising 1,857,700 shares or about 1.71% of the portfolio, with a total value of $370 million.

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT, Financial) with 895,200 shares, accounting for 0.98% of the portfolio and valued at $211 million.

Key Position Increases

Coleman also strategically increased his stakes in four stocks, with significant enhancements in:

Grab Holdings Inc (GRAB, Financial), adding 26,122,000 shares to bring the total to 92,923,788 shares. This represents a 39.1% increase in share count, impacting the portfolio by 0.43%, and valued at $330 million.

Sea Ltd (SE, Financial), with an additional 1,045,267 shares, bringing the total to 16,041,335 shares. This adjustment marks a 6.97% increase in share count, with a total value of $1.15 billion.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) exited several positions entirely, including:

Corpay Inc (CPAY, Financial), where he sold off 287,091 shares, resulting in a 21.53% decrease in shares and a 0.48% impact on the portfolio. CPAY traded at an average price of $283 during the quarter.

JD.com Inc (JD, Financial), reducing his holdings by 2,316,104 shares, a 73.79% decrease, impacting the portfolio by 0.35%. JD.com's stock price averaged $29.34 during the quarter.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio consists of 44 stocks. The top holdings include 17.41% in Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), 11.04% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), 8.68% in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial), 6.71% in Apollo Global Management Inc (APO, Financial), and 5.65% in Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial). The investments are predominantly concentrated in six industries: Technology, Communication Services, Consumer Cyclical, Healthcare, Financial Services, and Utilities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.