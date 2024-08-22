Insights into the Billionaire's Latest Portfolio Adjustments

Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), the Chairman and CEO of Point72, a prominent investment firm, has made significant changes to his investment portfolio in the second quarter of 2024. Known for his sharp investment acumen, Cohen founded S.A.C. Capital Advisors in 1992, transforming it into Point72 by 2014. A Wharton School graduate, Cohen's career spans over three decades, marked by ventures into global capital and private equity strategies, and ownership of the New York Mets. His investment strategy primarily revolves around long/short equity, employing a rigorous bottom-up research process to drive macro investment decisions.

Summary of New Buys

Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisitions include 371 new stocks. Noteworthy additions include:

Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial), purchasing 1,573,924 shares, making up 0.88% of the portfolio, valued at $331.5 million.

Comcast Corp (CMCSA, Financial), with 5,740,384 shares, representing 0.6% of the portfolio, valued at $224.79 million.

ConocoPhillips (COP, Financial), acquiring 1,974,900 shares, also accounting for 0.6% of the portfolio, with a total value of $225.89 million.

Key Position Increases

Significant enhancements were made to existing holdings, including:

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL, Financial), with an additional 2,253,113 shares, bringing the total to 2,388,359 shares. This represents a 1,665.94% increase in shares, impacting the portfolio by 0.82%, and valued at $329.38 million.

Autodesk Inc (ADSK, Financial), increasing by 664,939 shares to a total of 843,040 shares, marking a 373.35% rise, valued at $208.61 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) exited 611 holdings, including:

Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), selling all 1,023,260 shares, impacting the portfolio by -1.06%.

Boeing Co (BA, Financial), liquidating 1,347,586 shares, resulting in a -0.64% portfolio impact.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions were also prominent in Cohen's Q2 portfolio adjustments:

Broadcom Inc (AVGO, Financial), reduced by 317,378 shares, a -67.47% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.03%. The stock traded at an average price of $140.14 during the quarter, with a 14.63% return over the past three months and 42.32% year-to-date.

AT&T Inc (T, Financial), reduced by 20,813,692 shares, an -85.39% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.9%. The stock's average trading price was $17.39, returning 15.14% over the past three months and 22.61% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio encompasses 1,747 stocks. Top holdings include 1.62% in Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), 0.88% in Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial), and 0.87% in Dell Technologies Inc (DELL, Financial). The portfolio is diversified across all 11 industries, with significant concentrations in Technology, Healthcare, and Consumer Cyclical sectors.

