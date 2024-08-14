Release Date: August 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

ICL Group Ltd (ICL, Financial) reported consecutive quarterly growth in sales and adjusted EBITDA, with sales reaching $1.752 billion and adjusted EBITDA at $377 million.

The company achieved a sequential increase in adjusted earnings per share by 11%, reaching $0.10.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) continued to gain market share across its specialty-driven business divisions, both organically and through acquisitions.

The company reported significant improvements in operating cash flow and free cash flow, up 8% and 19% respectively.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) maintained a strong focus on cost savings and efficiency efforts, leading to higher capacity utilization and improved market share.

Negative Points

Second-quarter results were down compared to the prior year, despite improvements in recent quarters.

The geopolitical situation in Israel remains tense, posing ongoing risks to operations.

Sales of clear brine fluids for the oil and gas industry declined year-over-year due to weather and shifts in oil rig schedules.

The potash division experienced a decline in total sales volume year-over-year and faced shipping-related issues due to events in the Red Sea.

The average potash price declined significantly, down approximately 26% year-over-year and 7% sequentially.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the demand trends in the industrial products segment and your expectations for the second half of 2024 and into 2025?

A: Raviv Zoller, CEO: Demand in electronics is improving but slower than expected, while construction remains below normal. Other industries show healthy demand. Clear brine fluids saw fluctuations due to weather and rig schedules. Aviram Lahav, CFO: Aggressive sales and full yield operations have improved cost absorption, leading to better profitability. Future demand increases could further enhance results.

Q: Can you break down the strong results in the phosphate solutions segment, particularly the margin expansion and EBITDA growth?

A: Raviv Zoller, CEO: Commodity phosphates saw slight price appreciation, while specialties benefited from volume increases and new product introductions. Additional capacity in China and strong sales in North and South America contributed to growth.

Q: How are you addressing the current dynamics in the LFP materials market, given high inventories in China?

A: Raviv Zoller, CEO: LFP is gaining market share, especially in stationary storage. We are not concerned about oversupply as we produce raw materials, not cathodes. In the Western world, we are aligning production capacity with customer timelines and focusing on qualifying products with multiple customers.

Q: What are your expectations for the industrial products segment's operating results in the second half of 2024?

A: Aviram Lahav, CFO: We expect similar positive results in the second half, continuing the positive trajectory despite market demand not fully recovering yet.

Q: Can you break down the $100 million increase in EBITDA guidance for specialties?

A: Aviram Lahav, CFO: The increase is spread across all specialty units. The wide range of $800 million to $1 billion reflects caution due to ongoing geopolitical risks.

Q: Can you provide an update on the bromine market and your commercial strategy, including the impact of EU duties on phosphate-based flame retardants from China?

A: Raviv Zoller, CEO: The new EU duties allow us to introduce more sustainable and safer products in Europe. Most bromine business is contracted long-term, giving us flexibility to adjust market share strategies based on price dynamics.

Q: Which ports are you using in Israel for exports, and what issues are you facing in the Red Sea?

A: Raviv Zoller, CEO: We use the Port of Eilat less due to safety concerns, opting for routes around Africa. This adds costs but ensures safety. Export volumes remain unchanged, with about one-third of overall profitability linked to concession-related exports from Israel.

Q: Why didn't you narrow the EBITDA guidance range despite being halfway through the year?

A: Raviv Zoller, CEO: The wide range reflects caution due to ongoing geopolitical risks, despite all three specialty businesses performing above expectations.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.