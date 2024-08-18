Lendlease Group (LLESF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Financial Metrics and Strategic Updates

Discover the financial performance, strategic initiatives, and future outlook of Lendlease Group (LLESF) from their Q4 2024 earnings call.

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Core Operating Profit After Tax: $263 million.
  • Core Operating Earnings Per Security: $0.381.
  • Return on Equity: 4.4%.
  • Distributions Per Security: $0.16.
  • Statutory Loss After Tax: $1.5 billion.
  • Impairments and Charges: $1.38 billion.
  • Gearing: 21%.
  • Funds Under Management: $47.3 billion.
  • Assets Under Management: $3.6 billion.
  • Core Segment EBITDA: $809 million, up 15%.
  • Investment Segment EBITDA: $174 million, down 48%.
  • Development Segment EBITDA: $509 million, up 80%.
  • Construction Segment EBITDA: $126 million, up 40%.
  • Net Debt: $3.2 billion.
  • Liquidity: $2.2 billion.
  • Debt Maturity: Average maturity of 3.4 years.
  • Cost Savings Target: $125 million by end of FY25.
  • Group Earnings Per Security FY25 Outlook: $0.54 to $0.62.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 18, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Lendlease Group (LLESF, Financial) has made significant progress in its capital release strategy, with $1.9 billion of transactions already announced towards the FY25 divestment target of $2.8 billion.
  • The company achieved $3.4 billion of underlying growth in funds under management and completed more than $8 billion in development projects.
  • Operationally, Lendlease Group (LLESF) reported no fatal incidents across its portfolio and remains on track to reach its net zero carbon target by FY25 for Scope 1 and 2 emissions.
  • The company has removed more than $60 million of overheads in FY24 and is targeting a further $125 million of pretax run-rate cost savings by the end of FY25.
  • Lendlease Group (LLESF) maintains strong liquidity with $2.2 billion, comprising $1.2 billion of available undrawn debt and $1 billion of cash and cash equivalents.

Negative Points

  • The group recorded a statutory loss after tax of $1.5 billion, which included $1.38 billion of impairments and charges required to implement the refreshed strategy.
  • Core operating earnings per security were $0.381, equating to a return on equity of 4.4%, which is relatively low.
  • The company faced delays in the completion of the Australian communities sale and the Asia Pacific Life Sciences joint venture, impacting the financial results.
  • Gearing of 21% includes a 1% impact due to strategy-related impairments and charges, which is above the group's FY24 target range.
  • The construction segment was impacted by supplier insolvencies, leading to retendering for various goods and services, with an estimated impact of $50 million in FY24.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the progress of asset sales, specifically TRX and China?
A: The process for each of the three divestments is underway. We anticipate working on these throughout the next 12 months. The TRX sale process is well underway, and we expect it to materialize soon. We are targeting more than $900 million in proceeds from these sales. (Anthony Lombardo, CEO)

Q: Can you elaborate on the guidance range of $0.54 to $0.62 for FY25?
A: We have standardized our approach to guidance, focusing on clear earnings from investments, development, and construction segments. The $0.48 is secured or highly probable, including base fees in the Investments business, construction secured workbook, and development management fees. The additional $0.14 to reach the top end will come from other transactions in early stages. (Anthony Lombardo, CEO)

Q: Are there any assumptions for Victoria Cross in the guidance?
A: We are not assuming any profits from Victoria Cross this year. There was a $57 million revaluation downwards in FY24 due to cap rate expansion. However, we are positive on leasing progress with significant tenant interest. (Simon Dixon, CFO)

Q: What is the outlook for overhead cost savings in FY25?
A: We are targeting further overhead savings of $125 million on a run-rate basis by the end of FY25. For FY25, it is reasonable to assume we will realize half of those savings, with the full benefit coming through in FY26. (Simon Dixon, CFO)

Q: Can you clarify the approach to guidance and any one-off assumptions in the $0.54 to $0.62 range?
A: Going forward, we are simplifying our core operating profit definition, only adjusting for investment property revaluations. We are not currently anticipating any large one-off items. (Simon Dixon, CFO)

Q: What is the status of the buyback of UK sterling bonds?
A: We have completed the buyback of UK sterling bonds and are not assuming any further buybacks in our guidance. (Simon Dixon, CFO)

Q: Can you discuss the stabilized yield of 3.3% and its potential to reach 4% or 5%?
A: The distribution yield has been impacted by the cost of debt. We are aiming to drive performance and improve yields, but the biggest factor will be interest rates. (Anthony Lombardo, CEO)

Q: How are settlements at One Sydney Harbour progressing?
A: Settlements are tracking to plan. The third tower, which includes key worker housing, always had a lower margin attached. (Anthony Lombardo, CEO)

Q: What is the expected debt reduction in FY25 and FY26 to reach the 5% to 15% gearing target?
A: We expect to reduce debt by $1 billion in FY25. Additional capital recycling and allocation will help us reach the 5% to 15% range by the end of FY26. (Simon Dixon, CFO)

Q: What is your latest view on real estate markets?
A: We are seeing positive signs in capital markets and deal activity, particularly in the US and Australia. Long-term bond rates have dropped, and there is strong momentum in luxury residential and build-to-rent sectors. (Anthony Lombardo, CEO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.