The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Q4 Performance Amidst Full-Year Challenges

Estee Lauder's Q4 shows resilience with 8% organic sales growth, but full-year results reflect ongoing market pressures.

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Organic Sales Growth: 8% in Q4 FY2024, -2% for the full year FY2024.
  • Adjusted Operating Margin: 11.6% in Q4 FY2024, 10.2% for the full year FY2024.
  • Gross Margin: Expanded 380 basis points to 71.8% in Q4 FY2024.
  • Diluted EPS: $0.64 in Q4 FY2024, $2.59 for the full year FY2024.
  • Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities: $2.4 billion in FY2024.
  • Capital Investments: $919 million in FY2024.
  • Dividends Returned to Stockholders: $947 million in FY2024.
  • Effective Tax Rate: 31% for the full year FY2024.
  • Organic Net Sales by Region: EMEA +32%, Asia Pacific -4%, Americas -5% in Q4 FY2024.
  • Organic Net Sales by Product Category: Skincare +15%, Makeup +1%, Hair Care +2%, Fragrance +1% in Q4 FY2024.
  • Operating Income: $349 million in Q4 FY2024, $1.6 billion for the full year FY2024.
  • Operating Margin: 9% in Q4 FY2024.
  • Impairment Charges: $471 million related to Dr.Jart in Q4 FY2024.
  • Fiscal 2025 Organic Sales Growth Outlook: -1% to +2%.
  • Fiscal 2025 Diluted EPS Outlook: $2.75 to $2.95.
  • Fiscal 2025 Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities: $1.8 billion to $2 billion.
  • Fiscal 2025 Capital Expenditures: 5% to 5.5% of forecasted net sales.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 19, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL, Financial) returned to top-line growth in the second half of fiscal year 2024, with organic sales growth accelerating from 6% in the third quarter to 8% in the fourth quarter.
  • The company delivered an adjusted operating margin of 11.6% in the fourth quarter, higher than the first half and expanded from the second half of fiscal year 2023.
  • The Ordinary brand saw over 20% organic sales growth in fiscal year 2024 and is expanding into new product categories and emerging markets.
  • The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) is focusing on high-growth channels like Amazon and specialty multi-retailers, which showed promising results.
  • The company is implementing a Profit Recovery and Growth Plan (PRGP) to restore sustainable long-term organic sales growth and rebuild operating profitability.

Negative Points

  • Organic sales for fiscal year 2024 declined by 2%, and adjusted operating margin contracted by 120 basis points to 10.2%.
  • The prestige beauty industry in China and Asia travel retail experienced further softening, impacting overall performance.
  • The fiscal year 2025 outlook reflects continued declines in the prestige beauty industry in China and Asia travel retail, with a lower pace of operating margin expansion than previously expected.
  • The company recorded $471 million of impairment charges related to Dr.Jart due to lower-than-expected growth and profitability.
  • The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) expects fiscal year 2025 organic sales growth to range from a decline of 1% to an increase of 2%, reflecting ongoing challenges in key markets.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Earnings Call

Q: As you look ahead at the priorities facing Estee Lauder, how are you thinking about the most important attributes for your successor?
A: Fabrizio Freda, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: The successor should be a great leader who understands brand building and global growth. They should also be able to reshape the cost structure for better leverage with future growth. The Board has been working on this for some time and has developed strong options.

Q: How much has the change in trend in China affected earnings power in fiscal '25?
A: Tracey Thomas Travis, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer: China and travel retail are high-margin areas. With Mainland China expected to be flat to down high single digits and travel retail Asia down double digits, there's significant pressure on earnings. Despite this, EPS is expected to be up due to the profit recovery and growth plan (PRGP).

Q: How do you ensure there isn't too little investment in '25, given the competitive environment?
A: Tracey Thomas Travis, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer: We are funding consumer-facing investments from the gross savings of the PRGP. Fabrizio Freda added that the strategic reset aims to invest in key areas to leverage growth momentum and improve marketing effectiveness.

Q: Can you give us a sense of the inventory levels exiting the year and the expected decline in travel retail for fiscal '25?
A: Tracey Thomas Travis, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer: Inventory levels were higher than desired due to deceleration in Q4. We are managing this in Q1 to keep inventory levels optimal. Fabrizio Freda added that better stock normalization and a new distribution center in Hainan will improve this process.

Q: How do you see the distribution channel shifts and margin impacts, particularly in North America?
A: Tracey Thomas Travis, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer: Travel retail will be a lower percentage of the mix in fiscal '25. Faster growth channels like Amazon and specialty multi are margin accretive due to new consumer recruitment. Fabrizio Freda added that online channels are efficient and help improve the cost of recruitment.

Q: What is a realistic category growth expectation in China and Asia travel retail long-term?
A: Fabrizio Freda, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: The global prestige market historically grows mid-single digits. The current 2-3% forecast reflects the decline in China and travel retail. Long-term, we expect the market to return to mid-single-digit growth as China stabilizes.

Q: What are you seeing in the North America market, and are you expecting further moderation?
A: Fabrizio Freda, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: We are reflecting the current moderation in our guidance, but the market is still growing mid-single digits. We are seeing progress in retail growth and are focused on stabilizing and aligning with market growth in the US.

Q: How do you plan to leverage the strengths of your brands and categories in fiscal '25?
A: Fabrizio Freda, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: We are focusing on leveraging our strong brand equity, high repeat rates, and innovation. We aim to lower exposure to declining markets and channels while improving marketing effectiveness and recruitment.

Q: How are you managing the volatility in the global prestige beauty market?
A: Tracey Thomas Travis, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer: We are executing the PRGP to deliver margin expansion and create fuel for growth. We are also simplifying processes and enhancing agility to better navigate the dynamic market environment.

Q: What are your expectations for fiscal '25 and beyond?
A: Tracey Thomas Travis, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer: We expect modest sales growth in fiscal '25 with margin expansion driven by the PRGP. We anticipate a more sustainable sales and profit growth algorithm in fiscal '26 as global prestige beauty accelerates.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.